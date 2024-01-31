CiferAI Makes History with Mainnet Launch — Unveiling Collaborative AI Development towards AI Democracy

CiferAI Mainnet Launch Announcement

CiferAI launched its proprietary AI-Blockchain network and decentralized federated framework, achieving a significant tech milestone, powered by Google Cloud.

Federated Learning inspired our transition to decentralization with Cifer network. Our collaboration marks a historic move towards democratizing AI.” — Miranda Son, CEO & Founder of CiferAI

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just two months after igniting the AI world with its groundbreaking testnet release, CiferAI has defied expectations and achieved the seemingly impossible: the official launch of its revolutionary mainnet. This landmark event marks not just the arrival of a robust and functional blockchain network, but the unveiling of a decentralized federated learning framework poised to reshape the future of collaborative AI development.



"Building a secure and scalable mainnet in such a short timeframe while simultaneously pioneering a novel federated learning architecture was a herculean task," said Miranda Son, CEO and Founder of CiferAI. "But our team's unwavering dedication and technical brilliance have brought this ambitious vision to life. Today, we stand at the precipice of a new era in AI, where data privacy, security, and collaborative innovation can finally coexist and thrive."



CiferAI's mainnet marks the beginning of the democratic revolution of AI ecosystem, granting its citizens including data providers, researchers, developers, and organizations an equal right to AI developments. “This decentralized federated learning framework removes the traditional silos and empowers diverse participants to collectively contribute their expertise and data in a secure and transparent manner, leading to the development of more robust and generalizable AI models," emphasized Dr. Krikamol Muandet, CoFounder and Chief Research Officer at CiferAI. "This is a game-changer for industries ranging from healthcare and finance, drug discovery, to autonomous vehicles and beyond."



CiferAI's momentum is undeniable. Recognizing its potential, the prestigious Google Startup Program has awarded the company a $350,000 grant for Google Cloud services and extensive support. This strategic partnership fuels CiferAI's continued growth and innovation, leveraging Google Cloud's high-performance infrastructure to further optimize its AI-blockchain integration.



"We are deeply grateful for Google's support," said Miranda Son. "Their advancements in technology, particularly their pioneering work in federated learning since 2017, have been a continuous source of inspiration for us. Google Cloud's infrastructure has been instrumental in turning our vision into a practical reality. This collaboration marks a significant step towards democratizing AI, and we look forward to further integrating with cutting-edge advancements like TensorFlow to accelerate our mission."



The successful mainnet launch paves the way for exciting developments. CiferAI is gearing up for its upcoming Initial Coin Offering (ICO), providing the community with an opportunity to participate in its transformative vision. With an unwavering commitment to transparency and inclusivity, CiferAI is poised to empower a global community of AI enthusiasts to build a more intelligent and collaborative future.



About CiferAI:

CiferAI is a revolutionary blockchain-based platform pioneering the future of collaborative AI development. Its decentralized federated learning framework empowers diverse participants to train and improve AI models securely and collaboratively, unlocking the unprecedented potential for innovation across various industries. CiferAI is committed to democratizing AI by fostering a transparent and inclusive ecosystem where everyone can contribute to building a more intelligent world. For more information, visit www.cifer.ai

