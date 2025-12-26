I89 Northbound near mile marker 73.2

Traffic alert – I 89 N near mm 73.2

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 is down to one lane on the Northbound side in the area of mile marker 73.2 due to a single motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for about an hour, possibly longer. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

