Big Daddy Kane, Doug E Fresh, KRS ONE, Kool Moe Dee, Wanda Dee, Kurtis Blow, Teddy Riley, Thea Austin & Turbo B, Furious Five, Sugar Hill Gang, Planet Patrol, Flex Alexander, Eric Floyd Spend the evening listening to Icons at a prestigious venue!

A once-in-a-lifetime celebration of hip-hop legends live in downtown Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater.

This show is about honoring the pioneers, celebrating the culture, and giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime moment they’ll never forget.” — Eric Floyd, Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eric Floyd’s LEGENDS OF HIP HOP unites the foundational pioneers of the genre for a historic live event at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles LOS ANGELES, CA, Eric Floyd’s LEGENDS OF HIP HOP will bring together the architects of hip hop culture for a landmark live event on February 27, 2026, at the iconic Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. More than a concert, Legends of Hip Hop is a cultural celebration honoring the pioneers who laid the foundation for hip hop’s global dominance. Curated and produced by international impresario, Eric Floyd, the event unites legendary artists across generations for one unforgettable night of live performances, storytelling, and cultural recognition.A Lineup That Defines Hip Hop HistoryThe evenings extraordinary lineup of trailblazing artists, including Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Kool Moe Dee, Kurtis Blow, KRS-One, Teddy Riley, Wanda Dee (‘the voice of the KLF’), Sugar Hill Gang, The Furious Five, Planet Patrol, & Thea Austin & Turbo B of SNAP! Special guests include King Tee & Wild Child (from LootPack), with hosting duties by actor, DJ & entertainer Flex Alexander, whom he himself started in Hip Hop as Salt-N-Pepa’s dancer.Celebrating Legacy, Culture, and ImpactLEGENDS OF HIP HOP was designed to honor the voices that built the culture artists whose music influenced generations, shaped global sounds, and transformed hip hop into the most powerful cultural movement on the planet. “This event is about recognizing the originators and giving them the spotlight they deserve,” said producer Eric Floyd. “Hip hop didn’t just change music it impacted every aspect of human culture worldwide. Even my Wife of 42 years, The Goddess, Wanda Dee, although having sold over 40 million records worldwide as the Empress of EDM, got her start as Hip Hop’s 1st Female DJ (“Beat Street”), 1st Female Platinum Selling Rapper & 1st Glamorous Sexy Female Rapper (paving the way for the likes of Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion}.” https://youtu.be/bLgd046OisY?si=rboD2aXiBwsoxTON Event DetailsEvent: Goddess Empire Entertainment presents Eric Floyd’s LEGENDS OF HIP HOPDate: Friday, February 27, 2026 @ 7PMVenue: Peacock Theater, Downtown Los Angeles Eric Floyd’s Legends of Hip Hop tickets : Available at www.peacocktheater.com and www.AXS.com Media ContactBELINDA TROTTER-JAMES 917.207.1918 (C) belinda.goddessempire@aol.comAbout Eric FloydEric Floyd is a Brooklyn born Los Angeles-based producer and promoter specializing in global large-scale live entertainment events that celebrate iconic artists, music, history, and community. Eric Floyd’s LEGENDS OF HIP HOP reflects his ongoing commitment to honoring the pioneers who laid the first foundational bricks in the multi-billion-dollar house of Hip Hop!

