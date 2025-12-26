Krown Network and KrownDEX Achieve Perfect External Security Audit Score and 5-Star Confidence Rating

Krown & QeM Graphic 2 KDEX Logo

Maximum security rating includes assessment and examination of QRNG2-supported cryptographic entropy.

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies Inc., creator of the Krown Network and the world’s first quantum-secured decentralized exchange, KrownDEX (KDEX), announced today that the platform has achieved a perfect 100/100 security score and a 5-Star Confidence Rating, an accomplishment exceptionally rare in the cybersecurity and blockchain industries.

According to the 35-page audit report, Krown successfully resolved 100% of all findings, across all severity levels—4 Critical, 9 High, and 9 Medium—resulting in zero remaining vulnerabilities. The platform was granted full production approval, SDLC Maturity Level 3 – Defined, and a prestigious 5-Star Confidence Rating, representing the highest level of auditor confidence in the platform’s security, architecture, and engineering practices.

To reinforce transparency and industry trust, the dedicated public audit page for Krown Network is now live:

Audit Page: https://audit.cfg.ninja/krown-network

A Historic Milestone in Blockchain & DeFi Security

The security assessment consisted of a complete end-to-end analysis, including manual code review, penetration testing, dependency vulnerability analysis, threat modeling & architectural review, automated security scanning, and SDLC maturity evaluation.

Krown’s results were exceptional:

• 100/100 Security Score

• 5-Star Confidence Rating

• 0 Remaining Findings

• Full Production Approval

• SDLC Level 3 – Defined

Quantum eMotion’s QRNG2: A Backbone of Krown’s Perfect Audit

Krown’s audit outcome is strengthened by its deep integration with Quantum eMotion’s QRNG2 quantum entropy engine, which provides hardware-level true randomness—far superior to traditional RNG methods and essential for post-quantum security.

QRNG2 enhances KrownDEX by delivering:

• Authentic quantum-generated entropy

• Resistance to classical and post-quantum computational attacks

• Protection against RNG-based prediction attacks

• A cryptographic foundation designed for the future

“Achieving a perfect audit score alongside a 5-Star Confidence Rating speaks volumes about our architecture and the quantum security foundation powering it,” said James Stephens, Founder & CEO of Krown Technologies. “Quantum eMotion’s QRNG2 plays a vital role in delivering the strongest cybersecurity profile of any DEX entering the market today.”

Critical Vulnerabilities: Fully Remediated

Every critical issue identified during the assessment was resolved in full, including:

• Complete redesign to a non-custodial architecture

• Removal of server-side private key exposure

• Implementation of robust JWT token revocation

• Cleanup and mitigation of dependency risks

High & Medium Risks: Reduced to Zero

Krown also remediated all High and Medium findings across privilege escalation, CORS misconfigurations, Content Security Policy gaps, SQL injection attack vectors, weak session management, file upload vulnerabilities, excessive data exposure, missing rate limiting, and logging/monitoring deficiencies.

A New Standard for Quantum-Secured Finance

With the completion of this assessment, Krown Network becomes the first blockchain ecosystem in the world to combine:

• A perfect 100/100 security audit score

• A 5-Star Confidence Rating

• Native quantum entropy integration (QRNG2)

• A zero-custodial decentralized exchange architecture

• Production approval on the first audit cycle

Statement from James Stephens, Founder & CEO of Krown Technologies:

“Security defines who survives in this industry. A perfect audit score and a 5-Star Confidence Rating prove that Krown is operating at a level unmatched in blockchain. This is what it looks like when engineering discipline, quantum security, and world-class development converge.”

Statement from Quantum eMotion:

“Krown’s flawless audit outcome—and the awarding of a 5-Star Confidence Rating—demonstrates the real-world strength of QRNG2 quantum entropy. Krown is raising the bar for what secure decentralized finance should look like.”

About Krown Technologies Inc.

Krown Technologies Inc., headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana (USA), is delivering the world’s first natively quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem. The Krown Network powers over 30 integrated Web3 products—including Krown Chain, KrownDEX, Qastle Wallet, Krown Social, and KrownIQ—united within the Camelot Ecosystem. Through its alliance with Quantum eMotion and the integration of QRNG2 quantum entropy, Krown is redefining blockchain security for both the present and post-quantum future.

James Stephens, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 844.576.9626

Email: media@krown.network

Website: www.krown.network

About Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC | OTCQB: QNCCF | FSE: 34Q0) (“QeM”)

Quantum eMotion is a leading quantum cybersecurity innovator delivering hardware-grade quantum randomness for blockchain, fintech, national security, and secure communications. Its QRNG2 engine protects digital infrastructures from both classical and post-quantum threats with unmatched entropy and unpredictability.

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514.956.2525

Email: info@quantumemotion.com

Website: www.quantumemotion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

