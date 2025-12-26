Make it home safely this Christmas

Release date: 23/12/25

As 2025 draws to a close and with the festive season in full swing, South Australians are being urged to prioritise road safety and ensure 2026 starts off on the right note.

The State Government and South Australia Police have today issued a plea to the community to exercise utmost caution on the roads this holiday season, launching Operation Safe Holidays in a bid to see South Australians avoid the Fatal Five.

Operation Safe Holidays is a state-wide operation aimed at promoting safe road behaviour to reduce fatalities and will be deployed until New Year’s Day.

Sadly, 82 lives have been lost on South Australian roads this year and 753 people have been seriously injured.

South Australia Police has identified road user behaviour as a factor in many of these crashes.

With thousands packing up the car this week and heading off for a well-deserved break, whether that’s into the city or off on a road trip, motorists are being asked to slow down, be patient and pay attention on the roads.

Drivers must be aware of the dangers of the Fatal Five - drink and drug driving, speeding, distraction, seatbelts, and dangerous road users.

Road safety is a collective responsibility – please be patient and considerate on the roads, put phones away, designate a driver or use public transport if planning to drink, wear a seatbelt, drive to the road conditions, and plan routes ahead of time to minimise abrupt, possibly life-changing decisions.

Those planning a long-haul trip on country roads are urged to plan ahead, take a break at least every two hours and avoid driving at times when usually asleep.

For road safety tips, road rules and licencing information, visit My Licence - My Licence and SAPOL - Road safety.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Christmas will feel very different for the hundreds of families who are grappling with unthinkable loss and trauma, and we don’t want to see those statistics rise over the holiday period.

Give the gift of your presence this year. No matter your journey, make responsible choices, look out for your mates, and do the right thing on our roads. That is the greatest thing you can do this holiday period.

Police officers cannot be everywhere so please take personal responsibility. Ensure you aren’t distracted, buckle up, don’t drive when tired, take regular breaks and don’t drive if you plan on having a drink.

Attributable to SAPOL’s State Operations Service Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott

Drivers must remember that their choices and actions have significant consequences for themselves and those travelling with them.

Consciously choosing to avoid the Fatal Five will help you and your loved ones get to your destination and back again, safely.

Our Christmas wish is for all road users to make road safety their absolute top priority.

We don’t want any statistics to rise over the holiday season and are pleading with drivers to take road safety seriously over the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

Road safety should be a priority for anyone getting behind the wheel.

For those having some celebratory drinks, arrange a ride home and watch when you’re crossing the road as pedestrians are particularly vulnerable.