Donate, don’t dump this Christmas

Release date: 24/12/25

The Malinauskas Government is urging South Australians to donate responsibly this festive season.

Take unwanted Christmas gifts and other usable goods directly to charities during opening hours or placing items neatly and safely into outdoor donation banks.

In recent years, charities across the state have repeatedly faced the same problem, items, many not fit for purpose, being left outside op shops after hours.

Too often, those goods are rummaged through, scattered across carparks, damaged by weather, only to become an expensive clean-up for charity staff and volunteers.

Charities are asking the community to ensure any items they want to give away:

are clean, safe and still in good condition

are handed to staff during trading hours (especially larger items), or placed carefully into outdoor donation banks

match what the charity can accept

Charities rely on donated goods and resale income to fund programs that support South Australians doing it tough.

Most charities can accept quality clothing and accessories, toys, books, CDs and DVDs, homewares, furniture and small electrical items.

When unusable or unsuitable items are left behind, charities can face disposal costs and lost time, so people are urged to check first and only donate goods that can genuinely be reused or resold.

Published by Green Industries South Australia in June 2025, the latest South Australia-wide reuse sector figures (covering 2023–24) show SA’s reuse sector is making a big impact:

SA reuse organisations, including op shops and op shops, second-hand/vintage retailers, online resale and sharing platforms, and community reuse initiatives, rehomed an estimated 34.8 million second-hand items (about 16,000 tonnes), averaging roughly 19 items per person (around 8.4kg per person).

The value of second-hand goods sold or donated through SA reuse organisations totalled an estimated $112.5 million, including $106.1 million in goods resold in SA.

Reuse delivered an estimated $231 million in community savings (around $300 per household) and $14.2 million was reinvested into social and community programs.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

This Christmas let’s show respect for our op shops and volunteers - keep donations clean, safe, and inside, not dumped on the footpath.

If you’re unsure whether an item can be accepted, check first. A quick call can prevent a donation becoming a disposal cost.

We know that dumped or unusable donations can cost tens of thousands of dollars to dispose of plus extra clean-up costs when goods are left outside when stores are closed.

And please, if a donation bank is full, don’t leave your goods on the ground or outside an op shop, take them home and return during trading hours so staff can receive them safely.

Attributable to Vinnies Acting CEO Michelle Kemp

Vinnies SA deeply appreciates the generosity and goodwill of our community, and funds raised at our stores support activities like our Women’s and Men’s Crisis Centres, our ten Fred’s Van food services, and our assistance line.

Goods left outside our stores, particularly after hours, create significant challenges for our volunteers and staff and can end up unsellable.

We want to encourage donors to bring items in during opening hours, or leave them fully inside donations bins, so they can be properly received and cared for.

At Vinnies we have a saying: ‘if it’s good enough to give to a mate, it’s good enough to donate’, so if you wouldn’t give it to a mate, then we kindly ask that you don’t donate it to Vinnies.