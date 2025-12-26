Second bite at the cherry – late start extends season into New Year

Release date: 24/12/25

South Australians can enjoy fresh, locally grown cherries not only for Christmas this year, but into the New Year as well, with a cooler spring extending the season to mid-January.

An unusually cool and damp spring delayed the ripening of some cherry varieties, especially in the Adelaide Hills, but recent warm weather saw them ripen just in time for Christmas.

Most cherry orchards were able to open last week with many offering Pick-Your-Own experiences, allowing people to pick straight from the tree and take home a box of sweet, juicy cherries.

The later start to the season means there will be strong supply of locally grown cherries in January, making them the perfect summer snack.

Growers in the Adelaide Hills are responsible for about 90 per cent of the state’s cherry’s production, with growers also located on the Fleurieu Peninsula, in the Riverland and in the South East.

South Australia’s cherry industry on average produces approaching 2,000 tonnes of cherries per year, approximately 15% of the national crop with a farmgate value of over $20 million. More than 50 different varieties of cherries are grown in these regions with Merchant, Stella, Lapin, Sweetheart and Simone the most popular.

Quotes

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

South Australia’s cherry season is traditionally short-but-sweet, running for just eight weeks, but with the late start this year it means cherries can be enjoyed after Christmas and into the New Year as well.

The Pick-Your-Own experiences are also the perfect school holiday activity to get the kids out in nature, exploring the orchards and going on their own cherry adventure.

Whether it’s handpicking them yourself, buying a box at the farm gate or purchasing locally grown cherries at the store, I encourage everyone to support our amazing South Australian growers.

Attributable to Grant Piggott, Fruit Producers SA CEO

The Minister is absolutely right. A rare opportunity in January for a drive into the Hills or down to the Fleurieu to collect quality cherries for enjoyment at home

A large proportion of the South Australia’s cherry crop is produced in the Adelaide Hills & Fleurieu, well suited due to the range of temperatures and hillside orchards.

The cherries benefit from the attention provided on family farms, hand picking and seasons of working with different varieties and processes to grow great cherries.

Attributable to Andrzej and Carolyn Aleksandrowicz, Ancara Estate owners

Ancara Estate, established in 2022, is a family friendly cherry orchard with 12 varieties of cherries that ripen over 6-8 weeks.

The cherry-picking window varies each year, and this year we're experiencing a late season; however this means that cherries will be at peak ripeness around Christmas time and into the New year.

So, now is a great time to support local, get into the Adelaide Hills for a pick your own cherry experience and create beautiful summer holiday memories with the family, all while enjoying South Australia's sweet, delicious cherries.