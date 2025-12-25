Mini horse, big mission

Bringing comfort, joy, and healing

Equestrian therapy, also known as equine-assisted therapy, can help individuals with PTSD by using interactions with horses to improve emotional regulation, build trust and reduce symptoms like anxiety and insomnia.

Mini Therapy Horses has been providing equine assisted therapy to Veterans at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) for over 18 years.

“I wanted to help Veterans. My father was a Veteran, and I thought that’s where I should start this program, and it’s just been wonderful,” said Victoria Nodiff-Netanel, founder and president of Mini Therapy Horses.

A promising therapy

According to a 2021 study on Equine-Assisted Therapy for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Among Military Veterans, more than half of the Veterans (50.8%) showed a clinically significant improvement in their PTSD symptoms, suggesting that this approach is potentially safe, feasible and clinically effective. The study also reported a low attrition rate compared to other treatments, with only 7.9% of participants discontinuing therapy.

Mini Therapy Horses is a nationally recognized program that has nine miniature horses. Nodiff-Netanel and her mini horses visit hospital systems and first responders around the greater Los Angeles area.

“We are extremely lucky to have her,” said Sether Hills-Johnson, certified recreation therapist at VAGLAHS. “She’s just amazing. She has this energy that no matter what’s going on or how things appear, she’s confident. She’s strong, and she’s very in tune to the human spirit.”

Hills-Johnson works closely with Nodiff-Netanel and her volunteer, Cheryl Perry, accompanying them throughout the hospital, where both Veterans and employees eagerly anticipate their visits.

Their arrival not only brightens the day for many throughout the hospital but also reflects growing research supporting the powerful benefits of equine-assisted therapy for Veterans, especially those living with PTSD.

“It’s truly remarkable to witness the transformation in Veterans when they interact with Victoria and her mini horses,” said Hills-Johnson. “Veterans are often grappling with pain, sadness and loneliness, especially if they haven’t received visitors. They may also be experiencing anger and fatigue. But the moment they connect with a mini horse, their pain lessens, and their mood becomes noticeably happier.”

