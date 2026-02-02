Live Whole Health #303: Growing with intention

As a Health Coach, I know what is most important to clients by simply looking at their calendars. Appointments, kids’ activities, church functions—these all tell me what really matters in their lives. As we work together, they begin to add health and well-being goals to the schedule.

Adding their goals to their calendars helps them to achieve them. If they want to be more active, we block time for them to take dance lessons or hit the gym. If they want to learn how to cook, we look for classes they can attend. If they want to build more relationships, we explore volunteer opportunities or meet-ups in their community. When they set a goal, we put action steps on the calendar to make time for that goal.

Grow what matters to you by putting it on the schedule

Scheduling your goals into your day-to-day is important because “that to which we give attention grows.” Focus your attention to what you want in your life and make a commitment to it. In addition to your health and fitness goals, consider ways you can bring more peace and happiness into your life.

Make a commitment to your peace with a simple meditation

This 22-minute loving kindness meditation led by Dr. David Kearney from VA Puget Sound is a perfect way to bring more peace into your life by focusing on wishing health, happiness and peace for ourselves and others. As we focus on thoughts for peace, we find it growing in ourselves.

Whole Health is about what matters to you, not what’s the matter with you. What do you want to achieve this year? Get started on your goals and chart your path for success!