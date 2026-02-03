How one Army Veteran built Authentically American®

With support and purpose from the U.S. Small Business Administration

Army Veteran Dean Wegner launched Authentically American® in 2017 to revive American manufacturing and create U.S.-based jobs through premium, patriotic apparel. From leading aviation units overseas to leading a national brand headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Wegner’s entrepreneurial journey is rooted in service, mission and strategic growth.

With support from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) resources, Wegner turned his vision into a thriving, values-driven company which has been recognized by media outlets such as Forbes and FOX News. Wegner’s story is a powerful example of how Veteran entrepreneurs can transform the discipline and purpose they developed in the military into sustainable business success.

Start with a mission

Wegner served seven years on active duty after graduating from West Point in 1993. He held various leadership roles in aviation and operations during his military service, including earning a Ranger tab, and concluded his career with an overseas assignment supporting U.S. and allied coordination efforts. He carried that discipline and clarity of purpose into civilian life.

Wegner’s first foray into the apparel industry started with the purchasing of a government contracting business that produced thousands of dress uniforms for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. It wasn’t producing the results he was after, and after running the business for a few years, he had what he calls a “light bulb” moment to sell his first business and create his own brand.

When Wegner founded Authentically American®, he was motivated by a staggering statistic: only 3% of apparel purchased in the U.S. was made domestically. His goal became clear: build a premium apparel brand that is 100% made in the USA, no exceptions. He started with just one employee and built Authentically American® to provide American-made, custom logo-branded apparel for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to Veteran-owned businesses and charities. With low minimum orders and high-touch service, the company now serves hundreds of customers who value American-made goods.

Tip for aspiring entrepreneurs: Define your business around a mission that matters to you. Whether it’s job creation, sustainability or community impact, your values can guide your brand and connect you with loyal customers. Participate in Boots to Business training to help shape your plan.

Gain access to capital through the SBA

When COVID-19 disrupted small businesses nationwide, Wegner turned to the Veterans Business Outreach Center at Pathway Lending (VBOC)in Nashville, Tenn. He first learned about the VBOC after delivering a keynote speech at a Veterans event at Tennessee State University. There, he reconnected with VBOC Director Rob Corrigan—an old friend from Ranger School. Corrigan helped him learn more about SBA resources like the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which helped him maintain operations and keep his team employed.

These programs helped Authentically American® stay on mission—and positioned it for post-pandemic growth. Wegner’s company has since grown from one employee to a team of eight.

In addition to funding support, Authentically American® was named the 2024 SBA Tennessee Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. Corrigan said Wegner’s company earned that achievement through its commitment to U.S. manufacturing, at-cost pricing for nonprofits and his continued national recognition.

Tip for aspiring entrepreneurs: Use SBA’s Lender Match tool to explore SBA funding options. You can also connect with your local VBOC for assistance in navigating loans, grants and program eligibility. These resources can help you weather challenges and stay on track toward your goals.

Use entrepreneur support networks to sharpen business skills

As a West Point graduate and former Army officer, Wegner brought discipline, structure and leadership to his business. But he also recognized the importance of continued learning and networking. He turned to D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families’ (IVMF) Bunker Labs, a national nonprofit that supports military-connected entrepreneurs—and is funded in part by the SBA—to grow his network and strengthen his business knowledge.

Tip for aspiring entrepreneurs: Explore organizations like IVMF’s Bunker Labs and the SBA’s Entrepreneurship Training Programs (ETPs), which are specifically designed for Veteran entrepreneurs. These communities offer peer support, educational resources and mentorship to help you navigate the challenges of business ownership.

Final Thoughts

Wegner’s journey from Army aviation to apparel entrepreneur shows what’s possible when mission meets momentum. With SBA support and Veteran-tailored resources, Authentically American® continues to grow, delivering purpose, pride and patriotic apparel to customers nationwide.

If you’re a Veteran, transitioning service member or military spouse looking to build or scale your business, SBA’s network of support is here for you. To get started, visit sba.gov/veterans. Ready to take the next step? For more resources, tips and success stories, visit sba.gov/ovbd and follow the SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.