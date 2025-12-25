Mr. Michael Aumock, Chief Commercial Officer of Seaplane Asia (middle) and Mr. Mohamad Holik Muardi, General Manager of Banyuwangi Airport, during a recent visit for partnership finalisation between Santai Seaplane and Banyuwangi Airport Partnering with InJourney Airports and Banyuwangi Airport, Santai Seaplane is bringing premium amphibious aviation to East Java, Bali and beyond Banyuwangi Airport in East Java is the first green airport in Indonesia and was recognized with an award from the Aga Khan Award for Architecture (AKAA) in 2021-22.

Santai Seaplane announces Banyuwangi Airport as strategic operational hub to expand premium sustainable amphibious air connectivity across East Java and beyond.

This partnership is a testament to our forward-looking vision for Banyuwangi and beyond, pioneering multimodal aviation, strengthening the regional economy, and providing unique travel alternatives.” — Rahmat Adil Indrawan, InJourney Airports

BANYUWANGI, EAST JAVA, INDONESIA, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santai Seaplane (PT Santai Seaplane Aviation), a subsidiary of Seaplane Asia Group (Hong Kong), today announced Banyuwangi Airport (BWX) as a key operational hub for its imminent amphibious aircraft operations in and around Bali, Indonesia. Supported by InJourney Airports and Akademi Penerbang Indonesia Banyuwangi, this milestone marks an important step in expanding premium, sustainable air connectivity across East Java and the Lesser Sunda Islands.Following a series of high-level consultations with national and regional stakeholders, the partnership has now entered the active implementation phase. Plans include the development of a dedicated Santai Seaplane operations and sales center in Banyuwangi Airport under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) framework, reinforcing a long-term commitment to the region.“Banyuwangi offers the rare combination of forward-thinking airport infrastructure, environmental leadership, and an ideal geographic position,” said Mr. Wirmandi Sugriat, CEO of Santai Seaplane. “Establishing Banyuwangi airport as a first base allows us to move beyond conventional aviation models and create a gateway to several of Indonesia’s most popular but also remote and ecologically significant destinations. Our goal is to build high-value connectivity that supports sustainable tourism while working closely with the government and the relevant authorities, local communities and leading hospitality partners.”“We are pleased to welcome Santai Seaplane to Banyuwangi Airport as they establish their operational base within our facility. By integrating amphibious operations, we are expanding the airport's capacity to serve as a vital link between East Java and the surrounding archipelagos," said Mr. Rahmat Adil Indrawan, Regional Commercial Deputy of Banyuwangi, Denpasar, Lombok, and Kupang Airports. "The partnership with Santai Seaplane is a testament to our forward-looking vision for Banyuwangi Airport and beyond, in pioneering multimodal aviation, while further strengthening the regional economy and providing unique travel alternatives for our passengers.”Strategic Geographic Integration and ConnectivityThe selection of Banyuwangi is driven by its strategic proximity to premier tourism destinations and its role as a natural aviation bridge between Java and Bali. Initial operations will utilize approved permits for seaplane water landings and departures at the Banyuwangi water aerodrome, Menjangan in North Bali and other water landing sites in southern Bali, forming the first phase of an expansive network of designated water aerodromes.This foundational infrastructure establishes Banyuwangi as the primary hub for regional expansion, enabling the seamless integration of water-based and land-based aviation services throughout the archipelago, with commercial services to launch in early 2026, and additional seaplane demonstration flights and technical feasibility studies for new locations targeted for completion in early 2026.Building upon this network, Santai Seaplane is developing a comprehensive route schedule featuring strategic links to Wisnu Airport, Denpasar, Lombok, and the exclusive destination of Moyo Island. The fleet will offer curated aerial sightseeing experiences over the iconic volcanic landscapes of Mount Ijen and Mount Bromo, alongside specialized scenic tours of the Bali coastline. Furthermore, the base will serve as a hub for bespoke charter services to major commercial centers such as Surabaya, providing high-efficiency connectivity for luxury and corporate travelers.“From a commercial and operational standpoint, Banyuwangi provides the scale, access to high-volume tourism hubs and institutional support required to responsibly grow amphibious aviation in Indonesia,” said Mr. Michael Aumock, Chief Commercial Officer of Seaplane Asia. “Banyuwangi airport enables us to align aircraft operations, training, and destination development in one location, while accelerating water aerodrome assessments and route activation in a structured and compliant manner.”Through this collaboration, Santai Seaplane will offer unprecedented access to remote locations and specialized travel sectors:1. Scenic Shore Excursions: Curated flight experiences tailored for cruise passengers arriving at Benoa and East Java ports, combining premium aerial sightseeing with efficient transit to secluded destinations.2. Inter-Island Charters: Direct connectivity to high-growth destinations in West Nusa Tenggara, including Mandalika and Bangko Bangko in Lombok, facilitating rapid access for the sports-tourism and luxury markets.3. Commercial Hub and Accessibility Connectivity: The base will serve as a hub for bespoke charter services, providing high-efficiency connectivity for corporate travelers. Potential for delivery of goods and medical evacuations add further crucial capabilities.Aligning with Indonesia’s Green Airport VisionBanyuwangi Airport stands as a global reference for sustainable airport design. The award-winning terminal, designed by architect Andra Matin, features natural ventilation and a grass-covered roof that significantly reduces energy consumption and environmental impact. This philosophy closely aligns with Santai Seaplane’s commitment to low-impact aviation and responsible access to Indonesia’s coastal and marine environments. By anchoring operations at BWX, Santai Seaplane delivers a seamless, nature-first journey, from arrival at a sustainable airport terminal to water landings in some of the country’s most pristine destinations."As the first 'Green Airport' in Indonesia, we are proud to host an operator that shares our commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation. The presence of Santai Seaplane at Banyuwangi Airport adds a sophisticated dimension to our terminal’s operations and perfectly utilises our strategic location to connect East Java with the wider region," said Mr. Mohamad Holik Muardi, General Manager of Banyuwangi Airport. "Our team is fully prepared to support the infrastructure development and technical requirements of this partnership, ensuring that Banyuwangi Airport remains a center of excellence for modern, eco-conscious aviation."

