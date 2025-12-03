Aero Assets Asia Seals Landmark Acquisition Deal: 12 Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibians

Seaplane Asia's JV for asset management and trading, Aero Assets Asia, signs acquisition deal for 12 Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibians.

This landmark purchase is a watershed moment, not just for Aero Assets Asia, but for the entire regional aviation sector. It’s an emphatic statement on the vast market potential across Asia.” — Dennis Keller, CEO Seaplane Asia

ZHUHAI, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aero Assets Asia Pte. Ltd., Seaplane Asia’s joint venture focused on aircraft asset management and trading, during the AERO Asia airshow in Zhuhai China today announced the signing of a momentous aircraft purchase agreement for twelve (12) Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibian aircraft. The transaction is with Hainan Haizhi General Aviation, a subsidiary of Northern-Heli Aviation Group China, marking a significant step in developing amphibious aviation services across the Asia-Pacific region.This landmark deal represents one of the largest single-tranche commitments for the renowned Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibian in the region to date. It underscores Aero Assets Asia’s and Seaplane Asia ’s strategic vision to become the preeminent provider of specialist seaplane assets and asset management solutions across Southeast Asia and beyond, capitalizing on the unique geographical, tourism and air mobility opportunities presented by the region's vast coastlines and archipelagos.Unlocking Asia's Archipelago PotentialThe Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibian, celebrated for its robust performance, versatility, and low operating costs, is perfectly suited for Asia’s dynamic environment. Equipped with Wipline 8750 amphibious floats, these aircraft offer unparalleled connectivity, bridging remote island resorts, coastal cities, and waterways that traditional aircraft cannot reach.This acquisition immediately positions Aero Assets Asia, Seaplane Asia and its partner operators at the forefront of the burgeoning regional seaplane market, which is seeing soaring demand from high-end tourism, cargo logistics, and specialized commuter services.Co-Creating Connectivity through PartnershipDennis Keller, CEO of Seaplane Asia and Director of Aero Assets Asia, emphasized the strategic importance of the deal:"This landmark purchase of twelve Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibians is a watershed moment, not just for Aero Assets Asia, but for the entire regional aviation sector. It’s an emphatic statement on the vast, untapped market potential across Asia’s thousands of islands. The Caravan EX offers the ideal blend of capacity, reliability, and amphibious capability to transform island-hopping logistics and premium tourism. By partnering with Northern-Heli Aviation Group and Hainan Haizhi General Aviation, we are not only trading assets — we are co-creating the future of regional connectivity."Zhou Fei, General Manager of Hainan Haizhi General Aviation, highlighted the synergistic partnership:"Haizhi General Aviation is committed to expanding its footprint in specialized aviation trade and services, and the acquisition of this sophisticated amphibious fleet by Aero Assets Asia is a critical component of that strategy. We are glad to support Aero Assets Asia in realizing their vision of combining world-class asset management with deep operational expertise, and look forward to a strategic partnership moving forward beyond this first deal."Fabrice Mouton, Chief Technical Officer of Seaplane Asia and Director of Aero Assets Asia, commented on the aircraft's suitability:"The selection of the Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibian was a rigorous technical decision, with a focus on our Seaplane Asia’s existing and growing operation with Siam Seaplane in Thailand, Santai Seaplane in Indonesia, Samra Seaplane in Cambodia and more to come. Its reliable Pratt & Whitney PT6A engine and robust airframe, combined with the proven Wipline floats, make it the most commercially viable and safest platform for continuous operations in diverse environments. This fleet represents the best-in-class solution for high utilization, which is key to achieving optimal returns on investment in this high-growth market."The Next HorizonThe aircraft are scheduled for phased delivery commencing in early 2026. This transaction firmly establishes Aero Assets Asia as a major asset player, ready to meet the accelerating demand for modern, efficient amphibious aircraft solutions that will revolutionize travel and trade across the dynamic Asia-Pacific region and beyond.About Aero Assets AsiaAero Assets Asia is a specialized joint venture focused on aircraft asset management and trading of commuter-category aircraft, including seaplanes and amphibious aircraft, leveraging the operational expertise of Seaplane Asia and its partners to serve the fast-growing aviation markets in Asia-Pacific and beyond.More information: www.aeroassetsasia.com About Seaplane Asia GroupSeaplane Asia delivers premier seaplane, aviation, and luxury lifestyle services across Asia, adhering to the highest standards of safety, operational excellence, commercial scalability and sustainability. We extend our vision through strategic partnerships, creating exceptional travel experiences both regionally and beyond. At our core — premium, safe, and end-to-end transportation and scenic flight services on amphibious aircraft. The Group is building a network of aviation services across Thailand, Indonesia, and other key markets in Asia.More information: www.seaplaneasia.com About Northern-Heli Aviation‍Northern-Heli Aviation is a leading general aviation group in China, headquartered in Hebei with multiple bases nationwide, the company operates a diversified fleet of 36 aircraft and provides a broad range of services specializing in helicopter and fixed-wing operations for diverse services including emergency medical services (EMS), pilot training, commercial charter and trading. With strong operational performance, an experienced support team, and a global supplier network, NorthernHeli has established itself as a top domestic importer and exporter of general aviation aircraft and an emerging leader in large-scale aviation asset transactions.

