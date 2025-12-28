Santai Seaplane and API Banyuwangi Forge Strategic Partnership for Amphibious Aviation Collaboration

From left: Capt. Demmy Setyo Wiyono, Head of Business Development API Banyuwangi, Dr. Capt. Daniel Dewantoro Rumani, Director API Banyuwangi, Dennis Keller, Group CEO Seaplane Asia, Wirmandi Sugriat, CEO Santai Seaplane API boasts a large fleet of training aircraft, including with amphibious capability Santai Seaplane’s amphibious demonstration flights at Lake Toba, North Sumatra in September 2025

Collaboration with Indonesia’s premier pilot academy secures training pipeline, maintenance, and water aerodrome access for East Java expansion.

As the only institution in the region capable of amphibious flight training and with a proven history of establishing water aerodromes, we are uniquely positioned to support this commercial expansion.” — Dr. Capt. Daniel Dewantoro Rumani, Director of API Banyuwangi

BANYUWANGI, EAST JAVA, INDONESIA, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santai Seaplane (PT Santai Seaplane Aviation), a subsidiary of Seaplane Asia Group, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Akademi Penerbang Indonesia (API) Banyuwangi. This strategic alliance unites the commercial agility of Santai Seaplane with the regulatory and technical expertise of the Ministry of Transportation’s premier pilot academy, setting the stage for amphibious flights from early 2026.The MOU was signed at Banyuwangi International Airport (BWX) by Dr. Capt. Daniel Dewantoro Rumani, Director of API Banyuwangi , and the leadership team of Santai Seaplane.A New Ecosystem for Water AviationThis partnership anchors Santai Seaplane’s operational hub at Banyuwangi, building on a recently announced collaboration with InJourney Airports. By integrating API Banyuwangi’s assets, including the only "Single Engine Sea Class Rating" curriculum in Southeast Asia and their Cessna 172S amphibious aircraft, Santai Seaplane secures a robust pipeline for pilot training, aircraft maintenance, and regulatory navigation.“This is more than a document; it is the blueprint for scaling premium seaplane services across the archipelago responsibly,” said Mr. Wirmandi Sugriat, CEO of Santai Seaplane. “By partnering with API, we are not just flying planes; we are building an ecosystem and enabling a nation of islands to come together. API’s expertise in water aerodrome infrastructure will allow us to unlock new destinations, such as Lake Toba, Kangean, Lombok or Raja Ampat, with the highest standards of safety and sustainability.”Strategic Pillars of CooperationThe five-year agreement focuses on:1. Human Capital: Specialized seaplane rating training for pilots and technical workforce development.2. Infrastructure: Joint development and licensing of water aerodromes (water landing sites).3. Asset Optimization: Leasing and shared utilization of training aircraft and hangar facilities.4. Research: Joint initiatives to support the "Green Airport" mandate and sustainable aviation research.Dr. Capt. Daniel Dewantoro Rumani, Director of API Banyuwangi, commented: “We are proud to partner with Santai Seaplane to push the boundaries of Indonesian aviation. As the only institution in the region capable of amphibious flight training, and with a proven history of establishing water aerodromes, we are uniquely positioned to support this commercial expansion. This collaboration fulfills our commitment to the Tri Dharma of Higher Education by translating our research and training capabilities into real-world connectivity that boosts national tourism.”Commercial OutlookLeveraging this partnership, Santai Seaplane aims to expedite route activation using Cessna Grand Caravan EX amphibious aircraft. Commercial services connecting Banyuwangi to Bali, Lombok, and Sumbawa are targeted for launch in early 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.