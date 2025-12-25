New Haven Barracks/Serious Bodily Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5005685

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/24/25 ,

STREET: Lovers Lane

TOWN: Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Orchard Terrace

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Brandon Kulak

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont.

VIOLATION: Pending Charges

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: SFE

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled.

INJURIES: Serious Bodily Injuries.

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/24/25 at approximately 2011 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash on Lovers Lane in the Town of Bristol Vermont with entrapment. Further investigation revealed the vehicle in question was traveling west on Lovers Lane well in excess of the posted speed limit. The operator of the vehicle, later identified as Brandon Kulak was not able to maintain control of his vehicle, while attempting to navigate a curve in the roadway. Vehicle #1 subsequently traveled into the opposing lane of travel and collided with a tree off the shoulder of the roadway. Vehicle #1 sustained substantial contact damage, Kulak was transported to UVM Medical Center to receive treatment for his injuries.

VCVC(s): 23 VSA

COURT ACTION: Criminal Charges Pending.

COURT DATE/TIME: 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Joseph Szarejko (413)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov