Arius Technology Ignites a Global Renaissance: Unveils Revolutionary "Moneta" Robot-Scanner and Appoints Marco A. Soriano as CEO of Arius Technology Europa Srl

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arius Technology, the world leader in ultra-high-resolution 3D art digitization, today announced a landmark expansion of its global mission to safeguard the world’s cultural heritage. The company has officially launched its next-generation mobile scanning platform, the Identik 400M, code-named "Moneta," while simultaneously appointing Marco Antonio Soriano as the Chief Executive Officer of its newly established European subsidiary, Arius Technology Europa Srl, based in Milan and Monza.

A New Era of Digital Stewardship

With the launch of Moneta, Arius Technology has achieved a complete architectural redesign of art digitization. Developed in collaboration with ABB Robotics, the Identik 400M utilizes a 6-direction robotic arm to provide unprecedented mobility.

Accelerated Precision: Operating 8X faster than previous generations, Moneta captures surface geometry and color with a forensic 10-micron precision.

In Situ Capability: The system’s mobility allows Arius to scan masterpieces directly within the galleries of the world’s strategic Ministries of Culture, from the frescoes of the Vatican to the high-security vaults of national museums.

The Art Digital Master File (ADMF™): This technology generates a "Digital Twin" that serves as the gold standard for preservation, conservation, and restoration.

Strategic Leadership: Marco Antonio Soriano at the Helm of Europe

To lead this technological revolution across the European continent, Arius has appointed Marco Antonio Soriano as CEO of Arius Technology Europa Srl. A seasoned entrepreneur and global macro strategist with over 25 years of experience, Soriano brings a unique "boots-on-the-ground" perspective to the intersection of international finance and industrial innovation.



Based at the Soriano HQ at Palazzo Blu in Monza, Soriano will oversee the company's deepening relationships with European governments and cultural institutions. His expertise in geopolitical macroeconomics and industrial innovation will be pivotal in bridging traditional art preservation with the digital economy. As a frequent speaker at elite forums such as the World Economic Forum in 2026, Soriano is uniquely positioned to drive the "Fourth Industrial Revolution" within the art market.



"The appointment of Marco Antonio Soriano marks a turning point for Arius," said Paul Lindahl, Global CEO of Arius Technology. "His deep understanding of the financial and industrial engines that drive global policy makes him the ideal leader to collaborate with Ministries of Culture in establishing a sovereign, digital future for their national treasures."

The Power of Artiam AI

The high-fidelity data captured by the Moneta scanner feeds directly into Artiam AI, Arius’s proprietary machine-learning engine. This enables:

Automated Condition Analytics: Real-time assessments of an artwork’s physical health.

Comparative Analysis: Detecting sub-micron changes, damage, or environmental degradation over time.

Secure Digital Provenance: Creating an immutable, permanent bridge between a physical masterpiece and its digital future.

A Vision for the World’s Heritage

Through Arius Technology Europa Srl, the company is now officially in communication with strategic Ministries of Culture worldwide. This mission goes beyond mere scanning; it is about providing a path forward for a market in need of transparency and security. Under Soriano’s leadership, Arius will empower institutions to protect their legacies while unlocking the derivative value of art as secure digital content.

Marco Antonio Soriano, an author and industrialist who has spent decades advising institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, sees this as the ultimate disruption. "Arius Technology is not just capturing images; we are capturing the DNA of human history," stated Soriano. "In Milan and Monza, we are building the headquarters for a new era where technology and culture are indistinguishable."

"Marco Antonio Soriano represents the perfect synthesis of traditional industrial excellence and the bold, digital frontier we are building at Arius. His decades of experience as a global macro strategist, combined with his unique 'boots-on-the-ground' perspective, make him the ideal leader to spearhead our mission across Europe. In appointing Marco as CEO of Arius Technology Europa Srl, we are not just expanding our footprint; we are enlisting a visionary who understands the financial and industrial engines required to safeguard human history for the next generation." - Patrick Robinson, Chairman and Founder of Arius Technology



About Arius Technology

Arius Technology is the global innovator in high-resolution 3D scanning. Originally designed to forensically analyze the Mona Lisa, Arius provides the tools to securely bridge art history, technology, and public engagement.

About Arius Technology Europa Srl

The European division of Arius, headquartered in the Soriano HQ (Palazzo Blu) in Monza, Italy, focuses on large-scale institutional partnerships and the preservation of European cultural assets using the Identik 400M "Moneta" system.



Watch Moneta in Action:

https://vimeo.com/imaginecreatemedia/arius

Safeguarding the World’s Art DNA.

Legal Disclaimer:

