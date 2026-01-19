Marco Soriano rides his creation Analisi del genio: Quando la maestria del Bernini incontra la precisione di Arius. Presso la Galleria Borghese a Roma, osservando da vicino l'opera immortale di Bernini. Come CEO di Arius Technology Europa Srl, vedo in queste sculture non solo arte, ma u

The "Paul Solman" Moment: Why the World is Watching

In appointing Soriano, we are expanding our footprint; we are enlisting a visionary who understands the financial and industrial engines required to safeguard human history for the next generation.” — Patrick Robinson, Chairman, Arius Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technical Overview: 3D Digitization and Art Conservation

Arius Technology Europa Srl recently participated in a report with PBS NewsHour correspondent Paul Solman to demonstrate the application of high-resolution 3D scanning in the field of art forensics and preservation. The demonstration, led by CEO Marco Antonio Soriano, focused on how digital mapping can be used to document the provenance and physical state of cultural heritage items.

The Moneta (Identik 400M) Scanning System

The Moneta system is a robotic, non-contact 3D laser scanner designed to capture the surface topography of a painting. Unlike standard 2D photography, which records color data, this system maps the physical relief of the medium.

Spatial Resolution: The scanner records data at a precision of 10 microns, allowing for the documentation of features smaller than the width of a human hair.

Topographic Documentation: By mapping the height and depth of brushstrokes, the system generates a unique "forensic fingerprint" of an artist’s technique.

Conservation Standards: To protect sensitive pigments and binders, the system utilizes low-intensity lasers. The light exposure during a scan is calculated to be equivalent to approximately one hour of standard museum lighting.

Applications in Forensic Analysis and Monitoring

The data produced is stored as an Art Digital Master File (ADMF™), providing a baseline record of a work’s physical condition. This data serves three primary functions:

Forensic Authentication: The 3D surface data provides a mathematical benchmark for authenticity. Discrepancies between the recorded topography and a physical work can be used to identify forgeries or unauthorized reproductions.

Condition Monitoring: Conservators utilize the scans to detect micron-level changes over time, such as paint lifting, cracking, or substrate warping. This allows for intervention before damage becomes visible to the naked eye.

Virtual Restoration: The 3D files allow for "digital-first" restoration attempts, enabling conservators to model various treatment outcomes without touching the original canvas.

Textured Reproductions: The "Elegraph"

The technology also facilitates the creation of Elegraphs—physical reproductions created through elevated printing. By using the 3D data from the Moneta scanner, these replicas recreate the exact texture and relief of the original. This allows for the display of high-fidelity copies in public or educational settings while the original remains in a secure, climate-controlled environment.

Regional Context and Background

The establishment of Arius Technology Europa Srl in Milan aims to facilitate the digitization of major European collections. The technology was originally developed for the forensic analysis of the Mona Lisa and has since been adopted by institutions such as the National Gallery of Canada and the Tate for archival and authentication purposes.

