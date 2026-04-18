Soriano Announces 'The Renaissance of E-Mobility': Unveiling the Giaguaro EV Series in NYC and New CT Manufacturing Hub

SORIANO in a not too distant futurefor the American Market Need to say more? Our top technician and F1 expert speaks on all specs Ever wonder why the US loves italian? Soriano, von Holzhausen and Gilchrest smile at their bright future together

When Soriano came to us, it inspired us and now we are working to disrupt just like I taught my son to do it with Elon Musk at Tesla, too” — Frank von Holzhausen Senior Lead Designer at Soriano9

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Soriano Motori Corp Announces "The Renaissance of Electric Mobility": Unveiling the Giaguaro EV Series in NYC and New Connecticut Manufacturing Hub

NEW YORK, NY & SOUTHBURY, CT — Soriano Motori Corp, the trailblazing brand at the intersection of luxury, heritage, and electric innovation, is proud to announce two exclusive launch dates in June 2026. The company invites motorcycle enthusiasts, fashionistas, and accredited investors to witness the American debut of the Soriano Giaguaro V1 Limited Edition—a masterpiece designed in Italy and now proudly manufactured in the United States.

Moving beyond the traditional boundaries of an EV manufacturer, Soriano Motori is establishing a new industrial footprint in Southbury, Connecticut. Through a strategic joint venture known as SORIANO9 (S9) with the engineering firm Gyre9, the company is bringing high-tech manufacturing back to the East Coast, creating an "All Made in America" product with a distinctive Italian soul.

The NYC Unveiling: Where Tech Meets High Fashion

Soriano Motori will host two presentation sessions in Midtown Manhattan to showcase the "entire lifestyle" ecosystem. This event is designed to demonstrate how Soriano reduces investor risk by diversifying across hardware, charging infrastructure, and high-margin luxury retail.

Dates: June 3rd and June 10th, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: Private Gallery, Midtown NYC (Details provided upon RSVP)

Attendees will experience a "History Tunnel" honoring the 120-year Soriano legacy before entering the future. The event will feature the Soriano Rebellious Collection, a luxury fashion line that drives brand loyalty through "phygital" retail experiences, and the unveiling of the Giaguaro V1 motorcycles.

Engineering Excellence & The Holzhausen Legacy

The Giaguaro V1 series is the result of a global design powerhouse. Leading the aesthetic and functional evolution is Senior Lead Designer Frank von Holzhausen—renowned industrial designer and father of Franz von Holzhausen. Working alongside Ed Gilchrest (CEO of Gyre9), the team has successfully fused Italian aerodynamic tailoring with American engineering scalability.

Key Innovations of the Giaguaro V1:

Soriano Duo-Flex Motor: A proprietary patented EV platform delivering unparalleled torque and efficiency.

Rapid-Charge Technology: Breakthrough battery density allowing for an 80% charge in under 60 minutes.

Ride Intelligence™: A subscription-based IoT platform developed with Bug Labs featuring biometric authentication and real-time telemetry.

A Call to Investors: The 2026 Strategic Capital Call

As Soriano Motori transitions from its developmental phase to full-scale North American industrialization, the June events serve as a portal for vetted institutional and private equity investors.

"We aren't just building a bike; we are building a vertical ecosystem," says Marco Soriano, Founder & Chairman. "From the streets of Milan to our new home in Southbury, CT, we are proving that luxury electric mobility can be profitable, sustainable, and undeniably beautiful."

The investment opportunity, centered around the Series 2026-A Convertible Promissory Note, is designed to bridge the final gap to global market entry, activating existing distribution contracts with partners such as Prestige Imports and McLaren Charlotte.

Visit the Source: Southbury, CT Facilities

Following the NYC presentations, vetted investors and press are invited to tour the Gyre9 manufacturing facility in Southbury, CT. This site visit offers a first-hand look at the "Industrialization Finalization" phase, where Italian-designed frames meet American-made proprietary PCBs and motor controllers.



About Soriano Motori Corp: Soriano Motori is a global lifestyle and technology brand specializing in high-performance electric motorcycles, luxury apparel, and EV infrastructure. With roots in 19th-century Spanish nobility and 20th-century Italian design, the company is disrupting the 21st-century EV market through its "Global Family Office" vertical integration strategy.

SORIANO hits 0-60 in 2.2 seconds

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