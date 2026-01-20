EV Soriano V1R is the point of reference for sport bikes dedicated to younger riders, a focus of content and style, ready for the best performance on the road. Soriano Motori is an innovative lifestyle company. The Soriano duo-flex engine is sure to revolutionize the motorcycle industry and will be available for purchase in the near future. Symbol of Soriano’s Tigre sport DNA, this model has been profoundly revamped to celebrate 80 years of historical success born in royalty. EV Soriano V1 GARA is still the point of reference for sport bikes dedicated to younger riders, a focus of content an

Marco Antonio Soriano Announced as Keynote Speaker for Tech.Emotion New Year’s Cocktail in Milan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotion Network is proud to announce that Marco Antonio Soriano, global entrepreneur and CEO of the Soriano Group, will be the featured keynote speaker at the exclusive Tech.Emotion New Year’s Cocktail. The event is scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026, at 6:30 PM, hosted at Carter & Benson, Foro Buonaparte 22, Milan.

The evening serves as the official 2026 kickoff for the Tech.Emotion Club, an elite membership platform connecting industry leaders, investors, and innovators. This gathering also marks the first milestone on the road to the Tech.Emotion Summit 2026, which will take place in May at the Triennale di Milano under the theme: “AGILITY / Surfing the unknown.”

Global Leadership and the Mindset of Agility Marco Antonio Soriano brings a wealth of international expertise across technology, sustainable mobility, and luxury lifestyle. Recently featured on PBS News Hour for his insights into global markets, Soriano is a visionary leader known for his ability to navigate complex economic landscapes. His keynote will focus on "agility" not just as a professional skill, but as the essential mental and emotional mindset required to lead in uncertain times.

A Symbolic Moment: Innovation Meets the Winter Olympics The event coincides with the opening days of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. This timing provides a symbolic backdrop to explore what sport has always taught: that agility is the ultimate tool for "surfing the unknown." The cocktail will offer an intimate setting for members of the Tech.Emotion advisory board, Premium members, and special guests to foster high-value business connections.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marco Antonio Soriano to our stage. His global perspective and recent achievements embody the spirit of the Tech.Emotion community. As we prepare for our 2026 Summit, Marco’s insights on agility and innovation will be invaluable for our members and partners as we look to unlock new human and technological potential."

The event is by invitation only for Tech.Emotion Club members and selected stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, February 9, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: c/o Carter & Benson, Foro Buonaparte 22, Milan

RSVP: Required via official invitation.

About Emotion Network Emotion Network is a leading platform dedicated to unlocking human potential through technology, innovation, and strategic relationships. Through its annual Summit and the Tech.Emotion Club, it creates a bridge between global visionaries and the Italian business ecosystem. techemotion.com | emotionnetwork.eu

About Marco Antonio Soriano / Soriano Group The Soriano Group is a multifaceted global organization with holdings in high-end electric mobility (Soriano Motori), management consulting, and luxury lifestyle. Under the leadership of Marco Antonio Soriano, the group integrates classic Italian design with cutting-edge sustainable technology.

PER IL RILASCIO IMMEDIATO

Marco Antonio Soriano Keynote Speaker d’eccezione al Tech.Emotion New Year’s Cocktail di Milano

Milano, 19 gennaio 2026 – Emotion Network è lieta di annunciare che Marco Antonio Soriano, acclamato imprenditore globale e CEO del Gruppo Soriano, sarà il protagonista e keynote speaker dell'esclusivo Tech.Emotion New Year’s Cocktail. L'evento si terrà lunedì 9 febbraio 2026, alle ore 18:30, presso lo spazio Carter & Benson in Foro Buonaparte 22, a Milano.

L’incontro segna il calcio d’inizio delle attività del 2026 del Tech.Emotion Club, la prestigiosa piattaforma di membership che unisce leader del settore, investitori e innovatori. La serata rappresenta inoltre la prima tappa ufficiale verso il Tech.Emotion Summit 2026, previsto per maggio alla Triennale di Milano, il cui tema quest'anno è: “AGILITY / Surfing the unknown”.

Un leader globale per una visione agile Marco Antonio Soriano porterà la sua vasta esperienza internazionale nel campo della tecnologia, della mobilità sostenibile e del lifestyle di lusso. Recentemente protagonista di un approfondimento su PBS News Hour, Soriano è una figura di spicco nel panorama imprenditoriale globale, noto per la sua capacità di anticipare i trend e navigare la complessità dei mercati moderni attraverso l'agilità mentale ed emotiva.

Innovazione e Sport: il contesto olimpico L'evento si svolge in un momento simbolico di grande importanza per la città e per l'Italia: i giorni di apertura dei Giochi Olimpici Invernali di Milano Cortina 2026. Proprio come nello sport, l’agilità sarà il concetto cardine della serata: non solo come competenza tecnica, ma come vero e proprio mindset necessario per affrontare le sfide dell'ignoto tecnologico ed economico.

Mattia Mor, Fondatore e CEO di Emotion Network, ha dichiarato: "Siamo onorati di avere con noi Marco Antonio Soriano. La sua partecipazione incarna perfettamente lo spirito di Tech.Emotion: connettere talenti straordinari e visioni globali per ispirare la nostra community. Sarà un'occasione unica per discutere di partnership strategiche e per riflettere su come l'agilità possa trasformare le sfide in opportunità di business."

L'evento, riservato ai membri Premium del Club e a una selezione di ospiti speciali, vedrà la partecipazione di membri dell’advisory board di Emotion Network e figure chiave dell’ecosistema dell’innovazione.

Dettagli dell'evento:

Data: Lunedì, 9 febbraio 2026

Ora: 18:30

Luogo: c/o Carter & Benson, Foro Buonaparte 22, Milano

RSVP: Conferma richiesta via email.

Informazioni su Emotion Network Emotion Network è una piattaforma dedicata a sbloccare il potenziale umano attraverso la tecnologia, l'innovazione e le relazioni di valore. Organizza annualmente il Tech.Emotion Summit in collaborazione con le principali testate giornalistiche e istituzioni culturali, promuovendo un ecosistema di business consapevole e orientato al futuro. techemotion.com | emotionnetwork.eu

Informazioni su Marco Antonio Soriano / Soriano Group Il Gruppo Soriano è un’organizzazione multinazionale con interessi che spaziano dalla produzione di motocicli elettrici d'alta gamma (Soriano Motori) alla moda e al lifestyle. Guidato da Marco Antonio Soriano, il gruppo si distingue per l'integrazione di design italiano, ingegneria avanzata e una filosofia imprenditoriale volta all'innovazione costante.

