MPD Seeking Suspects in an Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance to identify two suspects who robbed a victim in Northwest.

On Saturday, December 20, 2025, at approximately 12:23 a.m. the victim was being followed by multiple suspects after leaving a Metro station in the 300 block of G Street, Northwest. The suspects were armed with guns. The suspects chased the victim, assaulted the victim, and took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

Two of the suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25191065