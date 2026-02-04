MPD Makes Arrest in 2024 Burglary and Theft Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a burglary and theft of an establishment that occurred in Northwest, in 2024.

Theft Two/Destruction of Property : On Thursday, September 12, 2024, at approximately 8:13 p.m., the suspect forcibly entered a garage in the 2200 block of California Street, Northwest. The suspect took property and then fled the scene. CCN: 24141337

: On Thursday, September 12, 2024, at approximately 8:13 p.m., the suspect forcibly entered a garage in the 2200 block of California Street, Northwest. The suspect took property and then fled the scene. Burglary Two: On Friday, September 13, 2024, at approximately 3:29 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 2700 block of P Street, Northwest. The suspect took money from the register and then fled the scene. CCN: 24141164

On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 64-year-old Bernard Wood, of no fixed address, was charged with Burglary Two, Destruction of Property, and Theft Two.

###