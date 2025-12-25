Westminster BCI B EAST - Death Investigation at Correctional Facility

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B1010399

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Acevedo

STATION: Westminster BCI B EAST

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/24/2025 – 1:10 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

VICTIM: Robert Labonte

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of an inmate in the custody of Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT. Police were notified at 1:15 p.m. that Robert Labonte, 60, of Enosburgh, was sent to Springfield Hospital Emergency Department and was pronounced deceased by the medical staff upon arrival. Medical staff attempted life-saving measures.

Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations were notified and responded to the facility to perform a death investigation. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim died due to natural causes. Mr. Labonte's death does not appear to be suspicious at this time. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Mr. Labonte began his incarceration in 2003.

VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.