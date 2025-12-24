Judge Erred in Applying Offset to Award Under Lemon Law

The Court of Appeal for this district has held that the right of a purchaser under the state’s “lemon law” to damages where the manufacturer of an unrepairable automobile spurned a demand to take back the vehicle and refund the purchase price cannot be judicially impaired by hacking from an award the amount paid by an insurer after the car was totaled in a hit-and-run accident.

