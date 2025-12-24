Traffic Advisory for First Night 2026

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit.

The MBTA will be free after 8:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Updated holiday schedules can be found here.

First Night Boston 2026 – Wednesday, December 31, 2025

The annual First Night Boston celebration will be taking place on New Year’s Eve, Wednesday December 31, 2025. This event will require several parking restrictions relating to logistical and public safety needs.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Wednesday on the following street(s):