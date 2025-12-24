Traffic Advisory for First Night 2026
Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.
People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit.
The MBTA will be free after 8:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Updated holiday schedules can be found here.
First Night Boston 2026 – Wednesday, December 31, 2025
The annual First Night Boston celebration will be taking place on New Year’s Eve, Wednesday December 31, 2025. This event will require several parking restrictions relating to logistical and public safety needs.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Wednesday on the following street(s):
- Cambridge Street - South side (even side), from Bowdoin Street to Somerset Street
- Arlington Street - Both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street
- Atlantic Avenue - East side, from East India Row to Commercial Street, West side, from Commercial Wharf to Cross Street
- Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street
- Blagden Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street,
- Boylston Street - North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street, and both sides, from Charles Street to Tremont Street
- Cambridge Street - Both sides, from Court Street to Sudbury Street
- Charles Street - West side (Public Garden side) from Boylston Street to Beacon Street
- Charles Street South - West side (odd side, opposite the Transportation Building) from Park Plaza to Boylston Street
- Court Street - East side (City Hall side) from Court Square inbound to Cambridge Street
- Tremont Street - Both sides from Court Street to Boylston Street
