Temporary ramp closure expected next week in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Exit 159 westbound on-ramp to Interstate 94 is scheduled to close Monday, December 29, from 4:30 to approximately 6:30 a.m. in Bismarck. Crews will complete maintenance work during this time.

In case of inclement weather, the closure will be rescheduled for Tuesday, December 30, during the same hours.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.