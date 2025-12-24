Top CVBBA Business Brokers Honored at the 2025 Annual CVBBA Conference

These awards honor our top producers for their dedication, professionalism, and consistent excellence in closing deals and raising industry standards.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia Business Brokers Association ( CVBBA ) is proud to recognize the following members who were honored for their outstanding achievements at the 2025 Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association Conference held in Cary, NC.CVBBA individual awards are presented each year in recognition of qualified business transactions successfully completed during the prior calendar year. These annual awards honor the dedication, professionalism, and results-driven performance of our top producers. Their leadership not only drives success within their own practices, but also enhances the reputation, visibility, and credibility of business brokerage throughout the Carolinas and Virginia."The 2025 CVBBA Board of Directors would like to recognize the following individuals for achieving the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Award recognition, said Van Daughtry, CVBBA 2025 President. Their work has a tremendous impact on the business owners and their families whom they serve. As such, our award recipients should be proud of the work they do for their clients and the part they play in supporting entrepreneurs along their journey. Congratulations from the entire CVBBA organization!"Million Dollar Award:This award recognizes individual brokers who closed one or more qualified business deals and associated real estate transactions totaling at least $1 million in total Purchase Price during the 2024 calendar year.Kent AdamsDerek GrayerWilliam GriswoldKimberly RamseyKen TallmadgeMulti-Million Dollar Award:This award recognizes individual brokers who closed one or more qualified business deals and associated real estate transactions totaling $2 million and above in total Purchase Price during the 2024 calendar year.Alan AustinRupesh BharadGuillermo BirminghamCarter ChillCharles DaucourtVan DaughtryHal FederMark HerrmannAlan HornJoe HowellMark IrionNeal IsaacsMike KeenBill KellyTony KhouryMike MayJoe MoormanTom MorseAJ RamseyDouglas RobbinsJustin SandridgeJustin ScottoAndy Shah“JT” Jim TatemJim TurnerTina WrightDavid YezbakDustin ZeherFor more information about the CVBBA, visit: https://www.cvbba.com/ For more information about the CVBBA awards, visit: https://www.cvbba.com/member-excellence-awards/ About the CVBBA:The Carolinas – Virginia Business Brokers Association is a non-profit corporation created to unite those engaged in the sale of business opportunities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia for the following purposes:• Maximize and enhance public awareness of the business transition profession and association members.• Promote the professional development of members through educational opportunities and networking.• Support an efficient market for the transfer of business ownership.• Develop and encourage a code of ethics among its members to set high standards of conduct and professionalism.

