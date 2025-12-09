Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA) Celebrates Resounding Success of “Thrive in ’25” Conference

CVBBA celebrates a standout “Thrive in ’25” Conference, powered by record attendance and bold insights driving the future of business brokerage.

“Thank you to our CVBBA broker and affiliate members for contributing to a record-setting conference. With IBBA classes and exceptional programming, we invite you to join us at future CVBBA events.” — Van Daughtry, CVBBA 2025 President

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association ( CVBBA ) announces the resounding success of its flagship annual conference, Thrive in ’25, recently held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Cary, North Carolina. This premier gathering brought together leaders, innovators, and professionals from across the Carolinas, Virginia, and beyond, achieving record-breaking attendance and further cementing its reputation as a must-attend event in the business brokerage industry.The 2025 CVBBA Conference served as both a dynamic learning hub and a powerful source of motivation, offering exceptional educational programming, high-value networking, and collaborative opportunities. This year’s event also achieved one of the highest sponsorship levels in CVBBA history, underscoring the growing support, engagement, and momentum within our professional community.Members benefited from more than 28 educational sessions and IBBA courses, while our keynote speakers delivered both insight and inspiration. Sonya Waddell provided timely economic analysis, and Larry Long Jr. energized the room with his signature call to “Jolt!” attendees into action. Every presentation offered practical, actionable takeaways designed to help brokers and their deal partners strengthen their businesses, close more deals, and better serve their clients.Evening events added to the experience - Trivia Night fostered camaraderie among peers, and comedian Andy Forrester kept spirits high with a memorable performance. Together, these elements created a conference that educated, motivated, and connected our members for lasting success.CVBBA President Van Daughtry reflected on the success of the event, sharing:"I'd like to thank all of our CVBBA broker and affiliate members who attended this year's 2025 conference in Raleigh. We offered two IBBA classes to apply to the CBI designation, had lots of educational breakout sessions on business topics, enjoyed wonderful guest speakers and entertainment, and had record-breaking attendance.Please consider joining our organization, and we look forward to seeing you at a future CVBBA event!"For more information about the CVBBA, visit: https://www.cvbba.com/ For more information about the CVBBA conference, visit: https://www.cvbba.com/conferences-and-events/ About the CVBBA:The Carolinas – Virginia Business Brokers Association is a non-profit corporation created to unite those engaged in the sale of business opportunities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia for the following purposes:• Maximize and enhance public awareness of the business transition professionand association members.• Promote the professional development of members through educational opportunities and networking.• Support an efficient market for the transfer of business ownership.• Develop and encourage a code of ethics among its members to set high standards of conduct and professionalism.

