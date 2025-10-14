Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA) Welcomes the 2026 Board of Directors

2026 CVBBA Board of Directors

The CVBBA Board’s leadership and vision continue to advance our association and expand its impact.

Please join me in welcoming AJ Ramsey, our incoming President; Heather Valeri as Vice President; Mike Keen as Treasurer; Ben Shaw as Secretary; and all members of the 2026 CVBBA Board of Directors.” — Van Daughtry, CVBBA 2025 President

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association ( CVBBA ) is pleased to announce its 2026 Board of Directors.We are proud to have a highly engaged Board of Directors representing the business brokerage community across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. With deep industry knowledge and a shared commitment to excellence, their leadership and vision will continue to move the association forward.Some of the ambitious goals to advance CVBBA’s mission:• Expanding the Network - Strengthening connections within the business brokerage community.• Enhancing Member Resources - Delivering innovative tools, education, and professional development opportunities to help members succeed in an evolving marketplace.• Growing Membership - Welcoming new professionals into the CVBBA community while deepening engagement and connection among existing members.• Driving Industry Advocacy - Representing and elevating the business brokerage profession through partnerships with state, regional, and national organizations.• Educating and Engaging the Public - Promoting awareness of the vital role business brokers play in helping small business owners achieve successful transitions.“Please join me in welcoming AJ Ramsey, our incoming President; Heather Valeri as Vice President; Mike Keen as Treasurer; Ben Shaw as Secretary; and all members of the 2026 CVBBA Board of Directors,” commented Van Daughtry, 2025 President of the Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association. “This exceptional group of leaders represents the strength and diversity of our business brokerage community. Each brings valuable experience, professionalism, and a shared commitment to serving our members and advancing the mission of the CVBBA."The 2026 Board of Directors is comprised of the following officers and directors:Officers:President: AJ Ramsey, Managing Director & COO, Transworld Business Advisors - Eastern NCVice President: Heather Valeri, Founder & CEO, Meridian Business Advisors, LLCTreasurer: Mike Keen, Owner/President/Broker/Realtor, Sunbelt Business BrokersSecretary: Ben Shaw, Business Intermediary, Murphy Business Sales - WilmingtonPast President: Van Daughtry, President, Van Daughtry Consulting LLCDirectors:Joe Diggs, Head of National Sales - Government Guaranteed Lending at Ameris BankRobert Fisher, Owner/Business Advisor, Transworld Business Advisors of AugustaAnthony Fleming, President, Fleming Mergers & Acquisitions, LLCScott Jones, SBA Business Development Officer, Truliant Federal Credit UnionColette Kemp, Owner, SureStep Business AdvisorsTo learn more about our current board of directors, visit: https://www.cvbba.com/board-of-directors/ About the CVBBA:The Carolinas–Virginia Business Brokers Association is a non-profit corporation created to unite those engaged in the sale of business opportunities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia for the following purposes:• Maximize and enhance public awareness of the business transition profession and association members.• Promote the professional development of members through educational opportunities and networking.• Support an efficient market for the transfer of business ownership.• Develop and encourage a code of ethics among its members to set high standards of conduct and professionalism.For more information about the CVBBA, visit: https://www.cvbba.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.