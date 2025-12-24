MY ARCADE® Launches the ATARI® GAMESTATION GAMEPAD Wireless Controller

My Arcade®, the industry leader in retro gaming, launches the new officially-licensed Atari® Gamestation Gamepad.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Arcade, the industry leader in retro gaming, launches the new officially-licensed AtariGamestation Gamepad. The Atari Gamestation Gamepad is a wireless, rechargeable controller compatible with both the AtariGamestation Go and AtariGamestation Mega.This Gamepad includes a free-spinning paddle, trak-ball and keypad, and is optimized to play on the Atari Gamestation Go, Atari Gamestation Mega, or when connected TV via HDMI. The Gamepad also features SmartGlow control illumination technology. The Gamepad can be connected wirelessly with a range up to 30 feet, or wired via USB-C cable. Up to two Atari Gamestation Gamepads can be connected to one device.About the Atari Gamestation Gamepad:• $59.99 MSRP• Item number: DGUNL-7152• Officially licensed controllers• Connects to Atari Gamestation Go and Atari Gamestation Mega• Integrated paddle, trak-ball and keypad• SmartGlow technology makes gameplay intuitive by illuminating the controls needed for each game• Connect 1 or 2 Gamepads to a single device• Wireless connection range of up to 30 feet.• Powered by a built-in rechargeable battery. Includes a charging cableAtari Gamestation Gamepad - Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Arcade-Gamestation-Gamepad-Not-Machine-Specific/dp/B0DSCQMQ27 Atari Gamestation Gamepad - Assets link: Press_Kit The Atari Gamestation Go showcases a robust library of classic Atari games, featuring Asteroids: Recharged, Missile Command: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, Breakout: Recharged, Berzerk: Recharged, Balls of Steel Pinball, PAC-MAN™, alongside fan-favorites from the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade including Asteroids, Breakout, Missile Command, Tempest, Warlords and many more.Atari Gamestation Go - Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Atari-GAMESTATION-Portable-7-Display/dp/B0CT68G1TP My Arcade is officially launching the Atari Gamestation Gamepad at CES2026 in Las Vegas along with other new releases to its retro gaming lineup. Attendees will have exclusive access by visiting the My Arcade Booth (#15437, Central Hall) from January 6-9, 2026.About My ArcadeMy Arcadeis an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari, Bandai Namco, SEGA, Tetris, Capcom, Konami, Taito, Data Eastand Jaleco. My Arcadebrings classics like PAC-MAN, Sonic The Hedgehog, Space Invaders, Street FighterII, POLE POSITION, Mega Man, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcade.com and follow us on social media @MyArcadeRetroAbout AtariAtariis an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multiplatform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. Atarihas offices in New York and Paris. Visit online at www.Atari.com PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

