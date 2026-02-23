Wonderland Amusements Names Solutions 2 GO as North American Distributor

Partnership expands family-friendly home game room products across major retail channels

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wonderland Amusements today announced it has appointed Solutions 2 GO as its distributor across North America. Under the agreement, Solutions 2 GO will lead distribution across big box retail, warehouse clubs, furniture and home goods retailers, rec room stores, and specialty gaming outlets.Wonderland Amusements designs and manufactures family-friendly home game room products that bring people together through real, hands-on play. The company focuses on thoughtfully engineered, home-friendly designs that fit naturally into modern living spaces, spanning categories including pinball, tabletop hockey, and other core game room staples.Building on the successful 2025 debut of Alice Goes to Wonderland Pinball, Wonderland Amusements is now focused on broadening its reach beyond early enthusiasts and into mainstream retail. Building on that momentum, the company is expanding its portfolio beyond pinball into additional home game room categories, including tabletop hockey and other familiar game room staples designed for shared, in-home play.“At its core, Wonderland is about bringing people together through real, hands-on play that feels at home in modern living spaces,” said Jerry Cummings, CEO of Wonderland Amusements. “Solutions 2 GO is a great partner to help us realize that vision and bring our games to more families as we continue to grow the Wonderland brand.”The agreement reflects growing retailer interest in interactive, family-oriented game room products that deliver active, social entertainment for the home. Wonderland Amusements’ catalog includes both original designs and familiar licensed worlds families instantly recognize, with current offerings featuring entertainment properties such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and plans to expand into additional entertainment properties over time.“Home game room products are evolving into a broader family and lifestyle category,” said Oliver Bock, CEO of Solutions 2 GO. “Wonderland Amusements brings together approachable design, real physical gameplay, and strong brand storytelling – all of which resonate with today’s retail buyers. We’re excited to help grow this category together across North American retail.”With Solutions 2 GO managing distribution, Wonderland Amusements will continue to focus on product innovation, brand development, and expanding its lineup of accessible, home-friendly game room experiences.About Wonderland AmusementsWonderland Amusements creates family-friendly home game room products designed for real, hands-on play at home. Its portfolio includes pinball, tabletop hockey, and other approachable game room staples, combining thoughtful engineering with familiar, licensed worlds to deliver social, shared play experiences for modern households.About Solutions 2 GO Inc.Privately held Solutions 2 GO Inc. is a multinational distributor of video game, mobility and consumer electronic products that serves leading retail, publishing, and manufacturing partners across the globe. An industry pioneer, highly regarded Solutions 2 GO Inc. has earned a plethora of awards and distinctions collectively by its valued partners and industry experts.

