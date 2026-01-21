Following Major CES 2026 Success, My Arcade Announces its Presence at European Showcase Spielwarenmesse in Nuremberg

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heels of a triumphant showing at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, My Arcade, a leader in retro gaming entertainment, is excited to announce it is taking its momentum across the Atlantic. The company will be showcasing its latest lineup of fully licensed retro arcade products at the prestigious Spielwarenmesse (Nuremberg Toy Fair) in Germany, running from January 28 to February 1, 2026.-- Bringing Retro Magic to the Global Stage --After captivating audiences at CES with its blend of nostalgia and modern hardware, My Arcade is ready to engage with the European market. The Nuremberg showcase will feature the company’s extensive portfolio of fully licensed collectibles, including their signature Micro Players, Nano Players, and the acclaimed Gamestation Go and Gamestation Retro portable arcade systems."CES 2026 was an incredible start to the year for us, proving that the appetite for authentic, high-quality retro gaming experiences is stronger than ever," said Moris Mirzadeh, Co-Founder of DreamGear/My Arcade. "We are thrilled to bring that energy to Nuremberg. Spielwarenmesse is the perfect venue to connect with our international partners and show how My Arcade is redefining the toy and gaming intersection."-- Exclusive Meeting Opportunities --My Arcade invites retail partners, distributors, and members of the press to experience their 2026 product roadmap firsthand. Moris Mirzadeh will be available for one-on-one appointments throughout the event to discuss upcoming collaborations, product innovations, and the company’s expansion strategy.Event Details:• What: My Arcade at Spielwarenmesse 2026• Where: Nuremberg Exhibition Centre (Messezentrum Nürnberg), Germany, Hall 4A – Stand B-15• When: January 27 – January 31, 2026• Appointments: To schedule a meeting with Co-Founder Moris Mirzadeh, please send your emails to MorisM@dreamgear.com and kindly copy Manuel Simonnet (msimonnet@dreamgear.com), our European Sales ManagerAbout My ArcadeMy Arcadeis an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari, Bandai Namco, SEGA, Tetris, Capcom, Konami, Taito, Data Eastand Jaleco. My Arcadebrings classics like PAC-MAN, Sonic The Hedgehog, Space Invaders, Street FighterII, POLE POSITION, Mega Man, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcade.com and follow us on social media @MyArcadeRetro

