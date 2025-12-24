SR 410 reopens after emergency repairs completed Tuesday, Dec. 23, in Enumclaw

ENUMCLAW – Construction crews working under an emergency contract completed repairs to State Route 410 Tuesday, Dec. 23, after floodwaters damaged a section of the highway near Boise Creek in Enumclaw.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews closed the highway Wednesday, Dec. 10, between Enumclaw and Greenwater (mileposts 25-43) due to water over the roadway. The eastbound lane of SR 410 was severely eroded by floodwater near milepost 26.

On Tuesday, Dec. 16, crews reopened the highway with a single-lane, temporary gravel bypass constructed on the westbound shoulder of SR 410. Construction crews with Active Construction began repairs Monday morning, Dec. 22.

“Our maintenance and construction teams moved quickly once conditions allowed, working around the clock to assess damage and make these repairs,” said Steve Strand, WSDOT engineering manager for Snohomish and King counties. “Good weather, strong coordination between WSDOT groups and a dedicated contractor allowed us to reopen SR 410 sooner than expected.”