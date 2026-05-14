SR 410/Chinook and SR 123/Cayuse passes scheduled to reopen May 22

MOUNT RAINIER – State Route 410/Chinook Pass and SR 123/Cayuse Pass through Mount Rainier National Park will reopen for the season by 8 a.m. Friday, May 22, in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Both passes close each winter due to snow levels and avalanche danger and reopen in the spring after snow is cleared. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews have finished clearing both highways, and the National Park Service is in the final phases of clearing Stevens Canyon Road and Sunrise Park Road.

When the gates open, park visitors can travel SR 410/Chinook Pass between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, about 12 miles northwest of the summit, and Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit. SR 123/Cayuse Pass will open within the park boundaries between the southern park entrance near Packwood, WA and the SR 410 junction.

As a reminder, all commercial vehicles are prohibited from traveling through Mount Rainier National Park, which includes sections of SR 123 and SR 410.

Mount Rainier road access updates are provided on the Mount Rainier National Park website. Timed entry reservations will not be required in 2026.

How NPS and WSDOT work together

Sections of SR 410 and SR 123 are located within Mount Rainier National Park boundaries. NPS has an agreement with WSDOT to maintain highways within the park. NPS provides all other recreational amenities.