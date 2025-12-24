The Next Verse Global Music Initiative Invites the World To Help End Hunger

Stars align to provide 100 Billion Meals

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and Dr. Dre lead artists H.E.R , Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin, Jon Bon Jovi, Michael McDonald, will.i.am, Teddy Swims, Hugh Jackman

Hunger is one of the greatest solvable challenges of our time. That's why this challenge exists ” — Tony Robbins

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Next Verse" is an artists’ collective whose words and music have created an original song, entitled "Someday Has Begun, PT 1" , a prophetic start of a series of songs that will each feature different verses and special solo performances. The star power includes a long list of musicians, songwriters and vocalists who contributed to this first of a kind live and remote performances, via Zoom.The global music initiative was inspired by We Are the World on its 40th anniversary. Spearheaded by Tony Robbins and produced by legendary hitmakers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis as well as Dr. Dre, the campaign invited artists, fans, and media around the world to come together, create a new global anthem, and help to end hunger through the 100 Billion Meals Challenge in partnership with Zoom. Confirmed artists come from all genres of music, from around the world, to support this vital and universal disaster than can be abated.Global hunger has reached staggering levels. Every 10 seconds a child dies of hunger, and the number of people facing starvation is nearing 280 million. In response, the 100 Billion Meals Challenge, co-founded by Tony Robbins and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Gov. David Beasley, has delivered 62 billion meals in just three years since its inception, and aims to provide 100 billion meals in a decade, tackling the crisis at a scale large enough to close the hunger gap and transform the future of food availability. "Hunger is one of the greatest solvable challenges of our time," said Tony Robbins, "No child should ever go to bed wondering where their next meal is coming from. That's why this challenge exists - to bring together the resources, the innovation, and the collective will to deliver 100 billion meals and to reshape the future of food for generations to come.""This is the power of music, the power of unity. We're making something that saves lives, touches hearts, and lives forever, all over the world," said Jimmy Jam, prolific producer of 'The Next Verse.' "I encourage everyone to join us in this movement."The Next Verse invites people around the world to be introduced to the song on Christmas Day on any iHeart station in America, globally on Premiere Radio stations, and across all streaming platforms. There is an opportunity to contribute directly to help end hunger, by going to www.100billionmeals.org . For more long-term generosity and support, everyone can become a Lifesaver Member for $19.95/Month: Members provide 1,000+ meals per year and receive perks and announcements throughout the year.The melody for this anthem of giving was created by Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with renowned songwriters and artists lending their amazing talent. The astounding complete list of creative people who contributed to the project as writers, musicians and vocalists is below.The live and remote recording session took place at the iHeart Theater in Burbank, CA on December 16. The record will be distributed by Gamma Records, with a music video and documentary to follow. A poignant message pleading to save the millions of children and adults around the world from starvation came from HRH Princess Reema, the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the United States, who spoke to the live and remote audience. She works tirelessly in an attempt to end global hunger.The production was made possible by the generous support of sponsors iHeart Radio, Zoom, the Rockefeller Foundation, Nancy O’Reilly, and many more.Proceeds from "The Next Verse" will go to fight hunger in the United States and globally through partnerships with Feeding America, UNICEF, Food 4 Education, To Move Mountains, Dream Center, and All Hands & Hearts."Someday Has Begun, PT 1" an original song by The Next Verse, an artists collective that includes:● Dr. Dre● H.E.R● Stevie Wonder● Teyana Taylor● Taylor Dayne● Teddy Swims● Chris Martin● Sting● Shaggy● Kehlani● Jon Bon Jovi● Neal Schon● Ledisi● Force MDs● Shreta● Miles Brown● Gallant● Lake Anthony● Tank● Tekitha Washington● Grace Bowers● Miles the Music Kid● Siedah Garrett● Aloe Blacc● will.i.am● Rufus Wainwright● Michael McDonald● Darryl “DMC” McDaniels● Giveon● Gregg Alexander● Prana Supreme● Leona Lewis● The War and Treaty● Jewel● Sammy Hagar● Paul Williams● Chris Martin● Hugh Jackman● Duran Duran● Rayvn Lanae● Aliah Sheffield● James Fauntleroy● Donald Ray “DJ” Johnson● Mustard (creative collaboration with Jimmy)● Cirkut (creative collaboration with Jimmy)● Jack Antonoff (creative collaboration with Jimmy)● Charlie Puth (creative collaboration with Jimmy)● Janet Jackson (creative collaboration with Jimmy)● Usher (creative collaboration with Jimmy)● John Legend (creative collaboration with Jimmy)Producers:● Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis as well as Dr. DreWriters:● James Harris III● Terry Lewis● James Fauntleroy● Gregg Alexander (New Radicals)● Desmond Child● Sammy Hagar● Paul Williams● Chris Martin● Duran Duran● Darryl “DMC” McDaniels● Michael McDonald● William James Adams Jr.● Durrell Babbs● Miles the Music Kid● Lake Anthony● Steven Lundy● Rodney Lundy● Zieme Capers● Gabriella Wilson● Teyana Taylor● Rick Nowels● Simon Le Bon● Nick Rhodes● John Taylor● Roger Taylor● McKinley HortonTo learn more about how you can participate, please visit https://www.100billionmeals.org/

