BAREORGANICS SUPERFOODS NAMED BEST ORGANIC AND SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS

Food and Drinks Awards Recognizes BareOrganics for Second Consecutive Year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BareOrganics Superfoods ( www.bareorganics.com ) has once again been named Best Organic Health & Wellness Products Company 2025 – USA and received the Excellence Award in Sustainable Production 2025 – USA by the Food and Drink Awards 2025, proudly hosted by LUXlife. “Awardees demonstrate expertise within their given field, dedication to client service and satisfaction, and commitment to excellence and quality,” according to the Awards’ recognition.BareOrganics Superfoods, a brand owned by Diya Beauty and Wellness,. is a women owned and operated company with the philosophy that health and wellness is a luxury we can all afford! BareOrganics’ mission is to provide flavorful products that help to provide nutritional value with all natural herbs, proteins, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants and no added sugar. Diya’s leadership is continuing to enhance BareOrganics’ popularity and commitment to wellness and customer satisfaction with ongoing product expansion through extensive research and development and availability through even more distribution channels and outlets.The brand boasts multi-Award winning coffees, teas, and healthy and delicious powdered food supplements that are USDA Certified 100% organic, vegan, gluten free, non-GMO, Keto and Paleo friendly. Superfoods are sourced from their native regions from farmers all over the world.In terms of sustainability, the BareOrganics jars are recyclable, reusable and BPA free, and they are freezer and dishwasher safe. The coffee pods are equally recyclable. BareOrganics products are sold nationwide in the United States at retailers including select Walmart, Sprouts, Whole Foods, HEB stores, and more and online at Amazon and www.bareorganics.com 2026 will witness a revolutionary presentation of coffees, and Probiogen, another Diya Beauty and Wellness brand, will be introducing exciting first-of-its-kind probiotics.

