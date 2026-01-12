Celebrate Freedom Foundation Honors Soul Legend Sam Moore by Naming MQ-5B Hunter Drone for STEM Education in His Honor

The legendary "Soul Man" Sam Moore Sam Moore was an American Patriot in song and in life Sam Moore with wife Joyce and pre-Trump living presidents

Sam Moore was not just a voice of a generation; he was a tireless advocate for our nation’s heroes and our youth.” — Spokesperson for the Celebrate Freedom Foundation

WEST COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Celebrate Freedom Foundation (CFF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to STEM education and honoring military veterans, is proud to announce the naming of its MQ-5B Hunter Drone in honor of the legendary “Soul Man,” Sam Moore. This dedication takes place on the first anniversary of the singer’s passing, celebrating a legacy that reached far beyond the stage and into the hearts of service members and students alike.The Sam Moore MQ-5B Hunter will serve as a centerpiece of CFF’s mission to inspire the next generation. This aircraft will travel to schools across the Southeast, providing students with hands-on exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and highlighting the diverse career paths available in aviation and the military.“Sam Moore was not just a voice of a generation; he was a tireless advocate for our nation’s heroes and our youth,” said a spokesperson for the Celebrate Freedom Foundation. “Naming this aircraft after Sam allows us to carry his spirit of service and inspiration into every classroom we visit.”While globally recognized for his Hall of Fame music career, Sam Moore’s later years were defined by his commitment to community involvement. His impact includes:• Empowering Inner-City Youth: In his hometown of Miami and throughout Florida and the country, Moore dedicated his time to inspiring children through music, mentorship, and personal outreach.• Honoring America’s Veterans: A staunch supporter of the military, Moore frequently performed the National Anthem and patriotic tributes at high-profile events, including a stirring performance at the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games and performing tor each of the last six Presidents.The MQ-5B Hunter drone, once a vital asset for military reconnaissance, now finds a new purpose as a classroom on wings. By associating the aircraft with Sam Moore’s name, CFF aims to bridge the gap between history, music, and technology. The initiative encourages students to find their own "soul" and passion within the fields of aerospace and innovation. The Celebrate Freedom Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on honoring the history of aviation and the American military while promoting STEM education. Through its fleet of aircraft and mobile education units, CFF reaches thousands of students annually across the United States.For more information about the Celebrate Freedom Foundation and the Sam Moore MQ-5B Hunter Drone program, please visit the Celebrate Freedom Foundation website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.