100 BILLION MEALS CHALLENGE'S EXCLUSIVE VIP EXPERIENCE WITH JIMMY JAM & TERRY LEWIS IN LAS VEGAS — WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers and multi GRAMMY winning songwriting/producing duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Every VIP Ticket to the “Nothing But Hits” Residency at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Provides 1,000 Meals to People Facing Hunger in the U.S. & Globally

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 100 Billion Meals Challenge is thrilled to announce an exclusive VIP Impact Experience this Wednesday, April 22, during the Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis “Nothing But Hits” residency at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas — and this is one night not to be missed.Be one of a select group of VIP ticket holders, for an additional $150 tax deductible donation that benefits 100 Billion Meals, to have the rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet, greet, and take a photo with the iconic five-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, alongside the legendary Force MDs, whose voices helped bring the 100 Billion Meals anthem to life. Each VIP guest will receive a specially designed commemorative hat in addition to autographs by the legendary songwriting/producing team as well as Force MDs, American Idol phenom Ruben Studdard, and Shanice Wilson. It’s the kind of moment that becomes a story to tell forever, wrapped in purpose, music, and a whole lot of love.But here’s what makes this night truly special: every VIP ticket purchased provides 1,000 meals to people facing hunger and food insecurity — right here in the United States and in communities around the world. So, while dancing, laughing, and living your best life inside Voltaire to more than 40 years of iconic hits and 42 Billboard #1s, know that this event will be feeding families who need it most. That’s the kind of night worth showing up for.The Force MDs aren’t just performing legends — they are part of the Next Verse Collective, the groundbreaking global music initiative spearheaded by Tony Robbins and produced by Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Dr. Dre. The Collective created an original song entitled “Someday Has Begun, Pt. 1” — a prophetic opening chapter in a series of songs that will each feature different verses and special solo performances. The Next Verse Collective represents a remarkable community of artists who have each made a personal commitment to pledge their voices, their platforms, and their artistry to help end hunger — and the roster reads like a who’s who of music history. Participants in the collective include Dr. Dre, H.E.R., Stevie Wonder, Teyana Taylor, Andrea Boccelli, Charlie Puth, Chris Martin, Sting, Jon Bon Jovi, Michael McDonald, Run DMC, Janet Jackson, Jewel, Aloe Blacc, will.i.am, New Edition, Sammy Hagar, Usher, The War and Treaty, Duran Duran, Hugh Jackman, and many more — over 100 artists have contributed to the project and counting.The April 22 VIP Impact Experience is part of the 100 Billion Meals Challenge’s ongoing mission to leverage the power of music, community, and shared purpose to drive real-world change. The 100 Billion Meals Challenge was co-founded by Tony Robbins and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Governor David Beasley in response to a global hunger crisis that now threatens nearly 280 million people — with a child dying from hunger every 10 seconds. In just three years since its inception, the initiative has already mobilized resources for over 62 billion meals, with a goal of delivering 100 billion meals within a decade — tackling the crisis at a scale large enough to reshape the future of food for generations to come. Proceeds support hunger relief through partnerships with Feeding America, UNICEF, Food 4 Education, To Move Mountains, Dream Center, and All Hands & Hearts.Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis bring their five-decade catalog of iconic hits — co-written and produced for artists including Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Prince, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, New Edition, Chaka Khan, H.E.R., and many more — to the stunning Voltaire stage at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for this limited residency, featuring a powerhouse live band alongside special guest vocalists Ruben Studdard and Shanice Wilson, for an evening that is equal parts concert, storytelling, and celebration. This is, without question, the most meaningful party in Las Vegas this week.VIP tickets for the April 22 Impact Experience are available at voltairelv.com. To learn more about the 100 Billion Meals Challenge and The Next Verse Collective, visit www.100billionmeals.org

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