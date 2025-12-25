Pelsee Showcases Dash Cams at CES 2026

Showcasing dash cam and mirror dash cam solutions powered by Sony STARVIS sensors, featuring 4K recording, smart features, and multi-channel systems.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pelsee, an innovative brand specializing in advanced dash cam and rearview mirror dash cam solutions, will exhibit its latest in-vehicle camera technologies at CES 2026, taking place January 6–9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visitors are invited to explore Pelsee’s newest product lineup at Booth 21436, featuring enhanced image quality, intelligent features, and a complete dash cam ecosystem.

At CES 2026, Pelsee will present a full range of dash cams and mirror dash cams, all built around Sony STARVIS image sensor technology. By combining high-resolution recording with STARVIS’s low-light performance advantages, Pelsee products deliver clearer, more reliable footage across a wide variety of driving conditions.

Unlike brands that focus on a single form factor, Pelsee offers a diversified portfolio, including multi-channel dash cam systems, mirror-mounted solutions, and professional-grade accessories, providing flexible options for different vehicle types and use cases.

Next-Generation Dash Cam Technology Powered by Sony STARVIS

Leveraging the proven low-light sensitivity of Sony STARVIS sensors, Pelsee’s latest dash cam solutions are engineered to deliver consistent image clarity and recording stability. Key technology highlights include:

-4K Ultra HD front recording, enhanced with HDR / WDR for improved detail in high-contrast and backlit scenes

-Sony STARVIS image sensors, optimized for night driving, tunnels, and challenging lighting environments

-Multi-channel dash cam systems, supporting front, rear, and interior camera configurations

-Large IPS mirror displays, providing a wider and more intuitive real-time rear-view experience

-Smart features, including voice control, WiFi connectivity, dedicated mobile apps, and parking monitoring

Through optimized hardware integration and intelligent image processing, Pelsee balances high video quality with long-term reliability for everyday driving.

Mirror Dash Cams and Traditional Dash Cams — One Complete Ecosystem

While mirror dash cams remain a core product category, Pelsee’s ecosystem extends well beyond mirrors. The brand’s product lineup includes:

-Rear view mirror dash cams designed for drivers seeking larger displays and enhanced rear visibility

-Compact front dash cams for clean, minimal installations

-3-channel dash cam systems offering full coverage of the front, cabin, and rear

-Professional accessories, including mounting solutions, hardwire kits, and waterproof rear cameras

This modular ecosystem allows consumers, fleet users, and distribution partners to select solutions tailored to different vehicles and driving scenarios.

Visit Pelsee at CES 2026

CES attendees are welcome to visit Pelsee at Booth [XXXX] to experience live demonstrations of dash cam solutions powered by Sony STARVIS sensors, preview upcoming products, and discuss partnership opportunities.

📩 Media & Business Appointments:

Email: zoey.z@pelsee.com

About Pelsee

Pelsee is an automotive electronics brand focused on developing high-performance dash cams and mirror dash cam systems. By integrating Sony STARVIS image sensors with advanced recording technology and user-focused design, Pelsee delivers reliable video capture, enhanced visibility, and intelligent driving features for drivers worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.pelsee.com

