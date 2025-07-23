Pelsee P1 Pro Dash Cam Introduces Full Color Night Vision for Safer Nighttime Driving

Night Vision Comparison: P1 Pro vs. Other Dash Cams Pelsee P1 Pro

Now available on Amazon, TikTok Shop, and Pelsee.com

The P1 Pro gives drivers a safer, smarter experience — especially at night, with Sony STARVIS 2 and ADAS onboard, it’s more than a camera. It’s your second set of eyes on the road.” — Pelsee spokesperson

CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pelsee, a brand dedicated to intelligent in-car technology, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the P1 Pro dash cam, featuring cutting-edge Full Color Night Vision powered by the advanced Sony Stavis 2 sensor. Designed to make nighttime driving safer and more transparent, the P1 Pro offers premium video quality and smart features in a sleek, compact form.

Night driving is often the most dangerous time on the road. Most dash cams today either offer poor low-light performance or rely on grainy, black-and-white infrared recordings. The P1 Pro changes that by delivering vivid, full-color video in real time — even in extremely dark conditions. Its upgraded image sensor brings a new level of clarity and detail, helping drivers see more, react faster, and feel more confident behind the wheel.

Sony STARVIS 2 Powered by Sony+ AI Full Color Night Vision

The P1 Pro’s star feature is its Full Color Night Vision, enabled by the Sony STARVIS 2 image sensor — a next-generation low-light imaging technology developed by Sony. Compared to standard sensors or the original STARVIS, STARVIS 2 delivers up to 4x greater low-light sensitivity, dramatically improving clarity, sharpness, and color accuracy in night scenes.

This cutting-edge sensor allows the P1 Pro to outperform conventional night vision in every scenario — from dimly lit city streets to pitch-black rural highways and underground parking lots. In fact, the camera can capture full-color night footage even in starlight, offering unmatched visibility where other dash cams fail. (Note: Hardwire kit required for best low-light parking performance.)

Whether you’re identifying a license plate at night or spotting unexpected movement in the shadows, the P1 Pro helps you see what matters — clearly and in color.

Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS): Smarter Safety on the Road

The P1 Pro is more than just a dash cam — it’s an intelligent driving assistant. Built-in ADAS features help you stay alert and reduce risks through real-time alerts.

ADAS functions include:

● Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Warns if you're approaching a vehicle too quickly.

● Lane Departure Warning (LDW): Alerts if your car drifts out of its lane unintentionally.

● Pedestrian Detection: Detects people in front of the vehicle to help prevent accidents.

● Front Vehicle Start Alert (FVSA): Notifies you when the vehicle in front begins moving again.

These smart features work together with the P1 Pro’s high-resolution lens to provide a safer, more responsive driving experience.

Powerful Features for Everyday Driving

The P1 Pro is more than just a night vision tool — it’s a fully-featured dash cam for both day and night use. Some of its most notable features include:

● 4K Front Camera with HDR for capturing high-resolution video with balanced contrast.

● 1080P Rear Camera with WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) for clearer recordings during bright light or shadow-heavy scenes.

● Built-in GPS to track routes and speed, all viewable in the Pelsee Cam App.

● Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5.8GHz) for fast wireless transfers, with download speeds up to 12MB/s.

● Voice Control for hands-free commands like taking photos or starting recordings.

● Loop Recording & G-sensor to automatically save and protect footage during impacts.

● Parking Surveillance and Time-Lapse Recording (requires hardwire kit).

● Support for up to 512GB microSD cards, ideal for long-distance driving or commercial use.

● 3.39” IPS Color Screen & Physical Buttons for intuitive control and easy operation.

● Slide-and-Lock Mounting Bracket allows quick removal of the camera without detaching the adhesive base — a smart anti-theft feature.

● Extra Type-C Output on Car Charger lets you charge another device while powering the dash cam.

Availability & Purchasing

The P1 Pro dash cam is now available through Amazon, TikTok Shop and Pelsee.com. It currently ships to customers in the United States, with additional markets coming soon.

For more information, visit www.pelsee.comor follow @Pelsee.Official on TikTok and Instagram.

Unboxing the Pelsee P1 Pro

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.