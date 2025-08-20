Pelsee Launches P12 Pro Max with Dual Sony STARVIS Sensors

CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pelsee, a leading innovator in automotive dash cam technology, today announced the launch of its latest flagship rearview mirror dash cam, the P12 Pro Max, now available on Amazon and the official Pelsee store. Equipped with dual Sony STARVIS image sensors, industry-leading Full Color Night Vision, and a free OBD Hardwire Kit, the P12 Pro Max redefines nighttime driving clarity and all-day vehicle protection.

Dual STARVIS Power for Exceptional Clarity

At the heart of the P12 Pro Max lies a powerful imaging setup:

-Front Camera – Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor, delivering true 4K (3840×2160) resolution, enhanced HDR, and 50% better low-light performance compared to STARVIS 1 or conventional sensors. With a wide f/1.8 aperture, it ensures ultra-clear, low-noise footage even in complex lighting.

-Rear Camera – Sony STARVIS 1 IMX335 sensor, offering 2.5K (2560×1440) resolution with WDR technology to balance highlights and shadows. Its IP67 waterproof housing ensures reliable performance in all weather conditions.

This dual STARVIS configuration ensures unmatched detail both in front and behind the vehicle—ideal for capturing license plates, pedestrians, and road hazards with precision.

Full Color Night Vision in All Conditions

Pelsee’s proprietary Full Color Night Vision technology, powered by STARVIS sensors and advanced image processing, is available in time-lapse recording mode. During parking surveillance, the P12 Pro Max delivers vibrant, true-to-life video even under starlight, capturing scenes in full color instead of conventional IR-based black-and-white.

With HDR and WDR support, the P12 Pro Max retains essential details—such as road signs, lane markings, and vehicle colors—that are often lost in low-light parking recordings.

Free OBD Hardwire Kit for Smart Parking Protection

To provide users with a complete driving and parking security solution, the P12 Pro Max includes a free OBD hardwire kit in every package:

1. 24/7 Parking Monitoring – Automatically records if the car is hit while parked.

2. Time-Lapse Recording – Captures extended events with minimal storage usage.

3. Battery Protection – Automatically cuts power when voltage drops below 11.8V to prevent battery drain.

4. Easy Installation: Powers the dash cam directly from the OBD port, allowing for quick, non-destructive installation.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

The P12 Pro Max is equipped with a comprehensive ADAS suite, including forward collision warning, pedestrian collision warning, lane departure alert, front vehicle start reminder, and support for BSD (Blind Spot Detection) and LCA (Lane Change Assist). These smart alerts help drivers stay aware and respond quickly to potential hazards.

Smooth, Connected Experience

Other key features include:

1. 11.8-inch IPS Display with 1920×440 resolution for sharp, vibrant visuals

2. 5.8GHz/2.4GHz Dual-Band WiFi for fast, low-latency preview and playback via the Pelsee Cam app

3. Voice control commands for hands-free operation

4. Support for up to 512GB microSD cards (U3 recommended)

Availability

The Pelsee P12 Pro Max is now available for purchase on Amazon and Pelsee.com, with every unit including a free OBD power kit for enhanced parking protection.

