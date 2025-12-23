MPD Arrests Suspect in V Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who used a handgun to assault a man in Northwest.

On Saturday, November 15, 2025, at approximately 4:38 p.m., the suspect approached the victim inside of a building in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. The suspect struck the victim with a handgun and then fled the scene.

On Monday, December 22, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19-year-old Taivion Scott, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25173951

###