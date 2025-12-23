MPD Arrests Suspect in V Street Assault
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who used a handgun to assault a man in Northwest.
On Saturday, November 15, 2025, at approximately 4:38 p.m., the suspect approached the victim inside of a building in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. The suspect struck the victim with a handgun and then fled the scene.
On Monday, December 22, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19-year-old Taivion Scott, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
CCN: 25173951
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.