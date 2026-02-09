MPD Arrests Suspect for a 14th Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who assaulted a victim in Northwest.

On Saturday, February 7, 2026, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the victim and suspect were in the 1500 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect requested a “high five” from the victim. The victim declined and continued walking. The suspect assaulted the victim and used homophobic slurs. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

26-year-old Emundson Dean Robert, of Germantown, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (Hate/Bias).

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime.

CCN: 26017097

