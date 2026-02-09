Traffic Advisory: Walk for Peace Pilgrimage

Buddhist monks participating in the Walk for Peace pilgrimage from Fort Worth, Texas, are expected to enter the District of Columbia via the Chain Bridge around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 10. The walk will make numerous stops across Northwest, before culminating at the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday, February 11.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) will conduct rolling road closures along their walking route to ensure safety of the participants and spectators. Traffic along the route will be impacted and motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and seek alternate travel routes.

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, residents should anticipate rolling closures along the following route from approximately 8:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m.:

Inbound Chain Bridge

Inbound Canal Road from Chain Bridge to Arizona Avenue, NW

Arizona Avenue, NW from Canal Road to Loughboro, Road, NW

Loughboro Road/Nebraska Ave, NW from Arizona Avenue to American University’s Campus

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, residents should anticipate rolling closures along the following route from approximately 12:30 p.m. through 1:30 p.m.:

Nebraska Avenue, NW from New Mexico Avenue to Ward Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue, NW from Ward Circle to Macomb Street, NW

Macomb Street, NW from Massachusetts Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Wisconsin Avenue between Macomb Street, NW and the Washington National Cathedral

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, residents should anticipate rolling closures along the following route from approximately 2:30 p.m. through 5:30 p.m.:

Wisconsin Avenue, NW from the Washington National Cathedral to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Massachusetts Avenue, NW from Wisconsin Avenue to Sheridan Circle, NW

23rd Street, NW from Sheridan Circle to H Street, NW

On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, residents should anticipate rolling closures along the following route from approximately 9:30 a.m. through 10:30 a.m.:

23rd Street, NW from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue, NW from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from Constitution Avenue to First Street, NW

Between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Walk for Peace will make stops at the Peace Monument on Capitol Hill and St. Mark’s Capitol Hill Church, before a final march to the Lincoln Memorial. Residents should anticipate the potential for rolling closures or increased traffic in these areas.

On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, residents should anticipate rolling closures along the following route from approximately 4:30 p.m. through 5:30 p.m.:

23rd Street, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to G Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

