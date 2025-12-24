JSC Group Empowers Foreign Tech Companies to Build China-Based Tech Teams at Lower Cost Through Its China EOR Solution
Enabling foreign tech companies to hire skilled engineers in China at lower cost through compliant China EOR and employer of record services.
As global tech companies face rising labor costs in markets such as Silicon Valley, Singapore, and other major tech hubs, China remains a highly competitive talent market with a deep pool of high-end technical professionals, including software engineers, developers, data engineers, QA specialists, and IT architects. These professionals often possess strong English communication skills, international project experience, and advanced technical expertise, while offering a more cost-effective hiring option compared to similar roles in other global markets.
Through its comprehensive China EOR solution, JSC Group enables foreign companies to set up and scale tech teams in China without establishing a local legal entity. JSC acts as the China employer of record, allowing clients to remain fully compliant with China labor laws while focusing on product development and business growth.
What JSC Group Offers to Foreign Tech Companies in China:
• Tech Talent Sourcing in China
JSC supports clients in sourcing and identifying the right tech professionals based on detailed job descriptions, technical requirements, and team structure needs.
• Hiring Through China EOR
Foreign companies can legally hire employees in China through JSC’s fully compliant China Employer of Record framework, eliminating the need for entity setup.
• End-to-End Employment Management
As the China employer of record, JSC manages local employment contracts, China payroll, salary payments, individual income tax, statutory social insurance, housing fund contributions, and ongoing HR administration.
• Flexible Office Solutions
Where required, JSC can assist with office rental and workspace solutions to support on-the-ground team operations in China.
JSC Group’s China EOR and tech hiring solution is particularly well-suited for overseas startups, scale-ups, and established technology companies looking to optimize R&D costs, accelerate product development, and access a broader global talent pool.
About JSC Group
JSC Group is a trusted China Employer of Record (EOR) and HR services provider, helping foreign companies hire employees in China without establishing a legal entity. With deep expertise in China labor law, payroll, tax, and compliance, JSC Group supports international clients across the technology, SaaS, manufacturing, and professional services sectors.
For more information about China EOR, hiring employees in China, and building a tech team in China at lower cost, please visit www.jscgroups.com.
