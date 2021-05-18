JSC Announce Compliant China PEO & Employment Solution for Foreign Investors
JSC has announced the launch of the China PEO & Employment Service, allows foreign investors to hire employees in China without having to set up a company.SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JSC has announced the launch of the China PEO & Employment Service, which allows international investors to hire employees in China without having to set up a company. Foreign investors can use JSC China PEO & Employment Service to expand into China and test the market effectively and efficiently.
Under China PEO & employment solution, JSC will sign a local employment contract with the employees chosen by foreign investors and will act as the employer of record for these employees. JSC will conduct monthly payroll, tax declare, and social security contributions in accordance with the most recent local laws in the cities where employees are employed. In the meanwhile, these employees are managed by foreign employer and work directly for them in China.
This solution makes it happened for foreign investors to hire employees in China to conduct market research, start operations, or assist with administrative tasks in preparation for their full foreign or local workforce before they have their company fully established in China.
JSC China General Manager Jacking said, "China PEO & Employment Solution is the most flexible and quickset solution for foreign investors to enter and test the China market".
Due to the complexity of the China local polices, regulations as well as language barriers, doing business in China for foreign entrepreneurs are not easy and full of obstacles. It is more important for foreign investors to choose the right solution base on their corporate needs and plan in China and choose an experienced service provider to ensure their operation compliance in China.
About JSC:
JSC is a professional service company that assists foreign-invested companies in doing businesses in China.
With the strength of our professionals and experienced employees, we offer the expertise to help our clients find their footing in Chinese market. From employment & PEO to company formation to payroll and HR outsourcing, our high quality and tailor-made full scale China solution make it easier for foreign companies to start doing and operate business in China without worry, delay or risks.
