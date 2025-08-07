JSC Launches China Sourcing Solution

China Market Entry

Helping Foreign Brands Hire Sourcing Managers in China Without Setting Up a Company

China Sourcing Solution eliminates obstacles by providing end-to-end support—from recruiting qualified China sourcing employees to handling employment compliance, payroll, logistics, and warehousing.” — Joy Shen, Managing Director from JSC

SHANGHAI, CHINA, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JSC a leading provider of China market entry solution, has officially launched its China Sourcing Solution , this end-to-end solution supports every step of your China sourcing process—from identifying and hiring qualified sourcing experts in China, to managing full China employment compliance and China payroll, all the way through to coordinating China local logistics and warehousing operations across China.With this new offering, JSC helps international companies take full control of their supply chains by having trusted local employee in China managing day-to-day China factory sourcing, inspections, and supplier communications.Key Features of the China Sourcing Solution:1. China Recruitment: JSC helps foreign companies identify and recruit experienced sourcing or quality control employees based in China. Candidates are usually based in China manufacturing hubs such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Ningbo, and Yiwu.2. Legal Employment & Payroll Compliance via China EOR : JSC signs compliant local employment contracts with the employees on behalf of the foreign company, ensuring full adherence to China’s labor laws and tax regulations. While JSC serves as the legal employer, the employees work directly for and are managed by the foreign company. JSC also handles salary payments in local currency and administers all mandatory benefits—including social insurance and housing fund—according to regional standards.3. Expense Reimbursement & Management: Employees in the field often have operational costs (e.g., factory visits, samples, shipping). JSC sets up clear reimbursement channels to handle this legally and efficiently.4. Logistics in China: JSC coordinates local transportation and shipping logistics to ensure smooth movement of goods within China and timely delivery to clients.5. Warehousing in China: Flexible warehousing solutions are provided for storage, inspection, and consolidation of goods to support your supply chain needs.Why Choose JSC?“Many foreign companies encounter complex legal requirements and operational challenges when managing sourcing activities in China,” said Joy Shen, Managing Director from JSC. “Our China Sourcing Solution eliminates these obstacles by providing end-to-end support—from recruiting qualified China sourcing employees to handling employment compliance, payroll, logistics, and warehousing. This comprehensive approach allows foreign company to streamline their sourcing operations and focus on growing their business with confidence in China.”JSC China Sourcing Solution is especially useful for companies that:• Need hire employee in China to manage factory operations and handle supplier communications in China.• Source private-label products from Chinese factories• Sell through Amazon FBA, Shopify, or international retailers• Need real-time factory coordination and production monitoring• Want to avoid delays, miscommunication, and quality issuesAbout JSC:JSC is a trusted provider of China employment solutions, offering China EOR (Employer of Record), China payroll management, and China Sourcing Solutoin. With a proven track record of helping foreign companies hire employees in China, JSC simplifies market entry and ensures full regulatory compliance.[Info@jscgroups.com]

