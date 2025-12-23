MPD Searching for Suspect in 14th Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, December 7, 2025, at approximately 5:45 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun, shot the victim, and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The detectives’ investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation prior to the shooting offense.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25184452

###