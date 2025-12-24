Submit Release
$14 Million Judgment Vacated Due to Late Expert Disclosure

Div. Eight of this district’s Court of Appeal yesterday vacated a judgment pursuant to a jury verdict for nearly $14 million in a personal injury lawsuit arising out of a low-speed traffic collision, holding that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge erred in allowing testimony from a surgeon who was only disclosed to the defense seven court days before trial without any showing of good cause for the delay in seeking to designate a new expert.

