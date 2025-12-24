Zendesk, Snap defeat class certification in pay-related lawsuits

(Subscription required) Judges in California and Washington last week rejected class certification in lawsuits against Zendesk Inc. and Snap Inc., citing flaws in expert evidence and a lack of commonality under pay equity and pay transparency laws.

