Update: Rutland Barracks / SBI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B4007347

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: October 11, 2025 / 1328 hours

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: Wallingford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hartsboro Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Sunny, cool.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Barry McPhee-Loyzelle

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front-end damage

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: RRMC, then Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Deborah Roberts

AGE: 70

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Passat

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: RRMC, then UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On October 11, 2025, at approximately 1328 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported motor-vehicle crash on US RT 7, in the area of Hartsboro Rd., in the Town of Wallingford. It was reported one vehicle was on fire.

Upon arrival, the crash was determined to be a head-on collision involving two vehicles.

Initial investigation revealed that Operator #1 (McPhee-Loyzelle) was operating Vehicle #1 travelling southbound on US RT 7 when he exited the west side of US RT 7, reentered the roadway, and then crossed the center line into the northbound lane of travel, colliding head-on with Vehicle #2. Both operators were transported by rescue to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

Troopers responded to the Rutland Regional Medical Center to further investigate the incident. While at the hospital, McPhee-Loyzelle displayed signs of impairment and was processed for suspicion of driving under the influence. Criminal charges are pending.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Wallingford Fire Department, Wallingford Rescue, and Regional Ambulance Service.

Any members of the public who may witnessed or have information regarding the crash are asked to contact Trooper Malmgren at the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks at (802)773-9101.

**UPDATE**

On December 23, 2025, after further investigation, McPhee-Loyzelle was processed at the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for the offenses of driving under the influence and grossly negligent operation.

McPhee-Loyzelle was subsequently released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on March 9, 2026, at 1000 hours to answer to the offenses.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint / T23 VSA _Pending_

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: March 9, 2026 / 1000 hours

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.