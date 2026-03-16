St. Johnsbury Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct x3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4002316
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper LeBlanc
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/14/26 @ 2248 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Comfort Inn, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct X3
ACCUSED: Rick Martin
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Griswold, CT
VICTIM: Multiple female victims, varying ages
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the Comfort Inn for the report of a male exposing himself to females in the pool area. Upon arrival Troopers identified Martin as the person of interest through witness statements. Investigation revealed Martin had committed the offense of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct X3. Martin was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks. Martin was ordered to be held on lack of $500 bail. Martin was lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/16/26 @ 1230 Hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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