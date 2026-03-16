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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct x3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4002316

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper LeBlanc                

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/14/26 @ 2248 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Comfort Inn, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct X3

 

ACCUSED: Rick Martin                                          

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Griswold, CT

 

VICTIM: Multiple female victims, varying ages

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the Comfort Inn for the report of a male exposing himself to females in the pool area. Upon arrival Troopers identified Martin as the person of interest through witness statements. Investigation revealed Martin had committed the offense of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct X3. Martin was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks. Martin was ordered to be held on lack of $500 bail. Martin was lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/16/26 @ 1230 Hours        

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC  

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct x3

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